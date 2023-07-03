After 6 Days of Rioting and 700 Injured Cops, Patriots Take to the Streets in France: “Blue, White, Red: France Belongs to the French!”

45000 police and security were deployed in France Sunday night as rioting seemed to abate in the sixth night. Local patriot militias also roamed the streets in Lyon and elsewhere. A 24-year-old fire fighter died. A right-wing TV host raised over €1 M for the officer involved in the shooting of 17-year-old Nahel M.

157 arrests were made Sunday night, down from 719 arrests Saturday night, 994 Friday night and 1311 Thursday night. 24-year-old firefighter Dorian Damelincourt died in Saint-Denis trying to fight a fire of several vehicles in an underground car park. A total of 352 fires were recorded: 297 vehicles were burned and 34 buildings set on fire. Three police officers were reported injured.

BREAKING: The French firefighter who was killed on the job yesterday while trying to put out a fire started by rioters in Saint-Denis has been identified as 24-year-old Dorian Damelincourt. Rest in Peace Hero of France. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/VHqWcYMnAk — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 3, 2023

After five nights of riots, the Ministry of the Interior recorded about 5,000 vehicles burned, nearly 1,000 buildings damaged, 250 attacks on police stations, and more than 700 police officers injured. About 3,200 have been arrested since Tuesday during the riots.

The General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGNP) denied reports that the police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Nahel M. June 27 had threatened to “shoot him in the head” as claimed by Nahel’s accomplice Fouad and mainstream media intent on fueling the violence. Instead, the officers had instructed Nahel to turn off the engine and put his hands behind his head, Valeurs Actuelles reports.

The third occupant of the car has surrendered to the police after fleeing to Marseille and is now being questioned as a witness.

Conservative CNews pundit Jean Messiha raised €1 Million on GoFundMe in 4 days from 42.220 people for Florian M., the officer involved in the death of Nahel M. The Minister of Justice warned against “instrumentalization” of the donation – while shamefully charging his own officer who almost got run over by the young man with “voluntary killing”.

In St. Etienne, a 79-year-old Priest, Father Francis Palle, was attacked by two young men and robbed of his wallet and cell phone Thursday, and had to be hospitalized with bruises. The Diocese denied a connection to the riots or his priesthood, since he was not wearing his frock at the time of the attack.

Across France, citizens gathered outside town halls Monday at 1 pm to protest the riots and the attack on the family of the mayor of Paris suburb L’Haÿ-les-Roses.

In Lyon, patriots patrolled the streets chanting, “Blue, white, red: France belongs to the French!”

France to the French! they chant#FranceRiots pic.twitter.com/88V2O7JCXu — CtrlAltDelete (@TakingoutTrash7) July 3, 2023

Police tried to dispel the militia march with tear gas.

In Lorian, a group of unknown vigilantes detained looters and handed them over to the police pic.twitter.com/d1dEywFYAd — Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam) July 2, 2023

Rioters were seen chanting, “One, two, three, long live Algeria!” at SWAT unit RAID in Lyon.