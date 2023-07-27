Actor Dennis Quaid Says Faith in God Saved Him After Struggle With Addiction (VIDEO)

Actor Dennis Quaid recently gave an interview to People Magazine in which he credits his faith in God for saving him after his struggles with drug addiction.

Quaid says at one point that everyone has a relationship with God whether they believe it or not.

In these times, it’s so refreshing to hear someone from the entertainment industry speaking openly and positively about being a person of faith.

Here are some details from People:

Dennis Quaid Says Faith Saved Him After Addiction: ‘I’m Grateful to Still Be Here’ (Exclusive) Dennis Quaid has relied on his faith during the toughest of times. “I’m grateful to still be here, I’m grateful to be alive really every day,” the actor and musician, 69, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “It’s important to really enjoy your ride in life as much as you can, because there’s a lot of challenges and stuff to knock it down.” For Quaid, those challenges included past struggles with addiction. After making a name for himself as one of Hollywood’s most versatile stars in 1979’s Breaking Away, 1983’s The Right Stuff, 1989’s Great Balls of Fire! and more, Quaid checked himself into rehab — or as he refers to it in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, “cocaine school.” “I remember going home and having kind of a white light experience that I saw myself either dead or in jail or losing everything I had, and I didn’t want that,” he recalls… What saved the Houston, Texas native was returning to his Christian roots. Addiction forces people “to fill a hole inside us,” Quaid explains.

Watch the video below:

It’s a shame that there aren’t more people in Hollywood who are willing to talk about their faith.

‘GRATEFUL TO BE ALIVE’: Dennis Quaid reflects on how his relationship with God helped him battle addiction after having a “white light experience.” https://t.co/7wxbSkj9Ww pic.twitter.com/9TO53m2ERH — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 26, 2023

Good for Mr. Quaid.