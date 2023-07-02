ABC’s Jon Karl Stuns Democrat Rep, Asks About IRS Whistleblower Claims Merrick Garland Interfered in Hunter Biden Probe (VIDEO)

ABC’s Jon Karl on Sunday actually kind of did his job and asked Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna about the IRS whistleblower report revealing Merrick Garland likely lied under oath about not interfering in the Hunter Biden investigation.

“Republicans in the House have released testimony of this IRS whistleblower suggesting he’s got evidence that…decisions are being made by the US Attorney in Delaware and not by the Attorney General is not true and ultimately it was the Attorney General – main Justice deciding this, are you concerned about what’s coming out of this case?” Jon Karl asked Ro Khanna on ABC’s “This Week.”

Ro Khanna distorted the facts.

Of course.

Ro Khanna falsely claimed US Attorney Weiss, a Trump appointee, had “total power” over making a decision on Hunter Biden.

Jon Karl pushed back a little and said, “But what the whistleblower is saying is that Weiss, who was appointed by Trump, said that he was not the deciding official on this case. If that turns out to be true, doesn’t that directly contradict what the Attorney General has said?”

Weiss was not saying that. If Weiss was saying that, I would have a concern,” Ro Khanna said.

WATCH:

This is a shocker! Jon Karl ends his friendly interview with Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna by asking him about the IRS whistleblower report revealing AG Merrick Garland lied to congress about not interfering in the Hunter Biden investigation. pic.twitter.com/SWKQzIvzZC — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) July 2, 2023

Ro Khanna lied.

Weiss confirmed his charging authority was limited to his home district in Delaware, and if he needed to bring charges in another venue he would have to contact the US Attorney’s Office for the district in question.

The real question is, did the US Attorneys in California and DC, both appointed by Joe Biden, block Weiss from bringing charges against Hunter Biden?

Watch the full interview here: