“This S**t is Ridiculous!”- Dad Goes Scorched Earth on Gender Ideology and the Woke Doctor for Trying to Brainwash His Innocent Son (VIDEO)

A New York father is being celebrated for a colorful rant masterfully taking down the woke left’s radical gender ideology agenda which his doctor pushed on his son.

As reported by Fox News on Monday, the father posted a TikTok video Friday where he exploded on his doctor for exposing his innocent 9-year-old son to gender ideology. The woke doctor, who had cared for his son since birth, decided to ask if how he identified during a physical. The choices included boy, girl, gender fluid, and nonbinary.

The dad goes on to call the whole gender ideology cult ridiculous and blasted those who enable others poison America’s innocent youth with this sick garbage.

The anonymous dad, who is from New York, goes by @jotojavin on Tiktok and calls himself a “common sense enthusiast” in his profile. Fox News notes the video has received well over six million views since it was first posted by Sarah Fields, a conservative investigative reporter.

This is why I homeschool and why I make sacrifices to pay for a private family practitioner. The world has lost its mind. I’m sharing his video here because I already know his video will be taken down on Tiktok. pic.twitter.com/zxRUKDlfPZ — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 8, 2023

I’m literally on fire right now. I just got off the phone with my wife who took my 9 and 7 year old boys to the doctor today to get physicals for tackle football and school and all that other s**t. My 9-year-old son went in first and the first thing this woman asks him if he identifies as a boy, a girl, gender fluid, or nonbinary. My son, he’s never heard of any of that s**t before. You’ve been dealing with him your whole life, he is clearly a boys boy! So are you trying to plant a f***ing seed in his head? The only thing I could be thankful for is that my wife took them instead of me. And props to my wife for saying something because if she didn’t they would have asked my 7-year-old son the same damn question. This s**t is ridiculous and to the people out there who think there is nothing wrong with that and I’m just a transphobe and all that s**t, you’re f***ed up! This is bulls**t and there’s something wrong with you.

Elon Musk and others on Twitter (especially the ladies) roared their approval after the loving father fiercely defended his children.

