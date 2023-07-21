VIDEO: Deranged Moviegoer Violently Assaults Helpless Elderly Man Inside Florida Theater – Suspect and Date Were Sitting in Victim’s VIP Seats Before Attack

Pompano Beach, Florida – An elderly Florida man was brutally assaulted in a movie theater after politely asking a couple to vacate his pre-booked VIP seat.

Terrifying footage released to the public by the Broward Country Sheriff’s office Thursday shows the perpetrator jumping and then viciously beating the helpless 63-year-old white victim.

The Daily Mail reported the incident occurred on July 10 at around 10 PM. The movie playing at the time was the new Mission: Impossible movie starring Tom Cruise.

According to FOX 35 Orlando, the victim told officials that he and his wife purchased VIP tickets for the movie, which included advance seating. By the time they arrived, the suspect and his date were in their spots.

The footage begins with the perp getting within inches from the victim’s face before the incident turns violent. The suspect then launches himself at the old man who is next seen falling down a set of stairs at the side of the theater.

WATCH:

Once the victim is on the ground, his assailant begins throwing several haymakers at his face. Theater-goers later arrive to stop the horrifying assault and pull the deranged suspect away.

The 63-year-old man suffered several injuries to his face and head due to to the attack. He was later treated at a local hospital according to the New York Post.

Surveillance captured clear images of the suspect after he left the theater along with his date.

Despite this footage, authorities have been unable to apprehend a suspect at this point. Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity are being urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 954-601-5905.