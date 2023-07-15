49-Year-Old Transgender (Biological Male) Runner Takes Bronze Medal Away From Woman at Para World Championships

A 49-year-old man pretending to be a woman (transgender) took a bronze medal from a female athlete in the 400m race at the Para World Championships in Paris on Thursday.

Valentina Petrillo began ‘transitioning’ to a ‘female’ in 2019 and now he’s a world champion.

“I respect and comply with the IOC and World Athletics rules, I do the tests,” Petrillo told BBC in 2021. “I don’t feel like I’m stealing anything from anyone.”

Stunning and brave.

OutKick pointed out that Petrillo would have finished in 14th place if he competed in the men’s division.

Fox News reported:

A transgender runner finished in third place at the World Para Athletics 400-meter race in Paris on Thursday.

The bronze finisher was Valentina Petrillo’s ninth medal in women’s events.

Petrillo finished the race in 58.24, seconds behind Omara Durand of Cuba (52.82) and Alejandra Perez Lopez of Venezuela (57.88).

Petrillo, 49, was running in a category for the visually impaired after being diagnosed with Stargardt disease at age 14, resulting in a loss of sight.

The disease stopped the Italian’s athletic ambitions until the age of 41, when Petrillo, as a man, returned to the sport and would go on to win 11 national titles in men’s categories.

In an interview with BBC published in 2021, Petrillo first opened up to family about transitioning in 2017 and eventually underwent hormone therapy in 2019.

