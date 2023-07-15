49-Year-Old Transgender (Biological Male) Runner Takes Bronze Medal Away From Woman at Para World Championships

A 49-year-old man pretending to be a woman (transgender) took a bronze medal from a female athlete in the 400m race at the Para World Championships in Paris on Thursday.

Transgender athlete Valentina Petrillo wins bronze during women's 400m running race during the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris. The biological male has previously won 8 women’s sporting titles. 🥇🥈🥉 Do you think this is fair for women? Source: @ReduxxMag pic.twitter.com/x9uF7ZPKcg — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 13, 2023

Valentina Petrillo began ‘transitioning’ to a ‘female’ in 2019 and now he’s a world champion.

“I respect and comply with the IOC and World Athletics rules, I do the tests,” Petrillo told BBC in 2021. “I don’t feel like I’m stealing anything from anyone.”

Stunning and brave.

OutKick pointed out that Petrillo would have finished in 14th place if he competed in the men’s division.

