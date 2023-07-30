30 Shot in Baltimore at Block Party Early Sunday Morning

Early Sunday morning, in the Brooklyn Homes section of South Baltimore, a shooting left thirty people wounded with two fatalities, according to police.
A suspect, who has not been taken into custody, opened fire during a block party, police said.
Some victims were transported to the hospital by emergency personnel while others self-transported to the hospital.
“All of Baltimore is grieving the lives that we lost here our hearts are with all those that are recovering as a result of this mass shooting,” mayor Brandon Scott said at the news conference. “This investigation is ongoing, and our homicide detectives will continue to work until they find out what happened here but what we do know this morning is this is a reckless cowardly act that has happened here and has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives.”
Witnesses told Fox 45 Baltimore they heard 20 to 30 shots fired.
BPD is on scene of a masa shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District. Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on scene. Media Staging Area will be located at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue. pic.twitter.com/2JK5F09WMB
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 2, 2023
The Baltimore Police Department shared the following update:
On July 2, 2023, at approximately 12:35 a.m., officers responded to 800 block of Gretna Court for multiple calls of a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located multiple shooting victims.
Preliminarily, there are 30 total shooting victims.
Nine victims were transported from the scene to local hospitals, 20 victims walked into area hospitals across the region and an 18-year-old female was pronounced deceased on scene.
A 20-year-old male was also pronounced deceased at a local hospital, a short time later.
Three victims are listed in critical condition and the remaining victims range in condition at local hospitals. The victims range in age, as well.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.