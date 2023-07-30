30 Shot in Baltimore at Block Party Early Sunday Morning

Early Sunday morning, in the Brooklyn Homes section of South Baltimore, a shooting left thirty people wounded with two fatalities, according to police.

Fox News reports:

A suspect, who has not been taken into custody, opened fire during a block party, police said. Some victims were transported to the hospital by emergency personnel while others self-transported to the hospital. “All of Baltimore is grieving the lives that we lost here our hearts are with all those that are recovering as a result of this mass shooting,” mayor Brandon Scott said at the news conference. “This investigation is ongoing, and our homicide detectives will continue to work until they find out what happened here but what we do know this morning is this is a reckless cowardly act that has happened here and has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives.” Witnesses told Fox 45 Baltimore they heard 20 to 30 shots fired.

BPD is on scene of a masa shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District. Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on scene. Media Staging Area will be located at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue. pic.twitter.com/2JK5F09WMB — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 2, 2023

The Baltimore Police Department shared the following update: