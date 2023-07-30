30 Dogs Found Dead In Ohio Animal Shelter, More Than 90 Found Malnourished

by

Authorities in Ohio made a gruesome discovery at an animal shelter located in Butler County, Ohio.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has reported a total of 30 deceased dogs, along with over 90 malnourished dogs, found in unlivable conditions at the Helping Hands for Furry Paws animal shelter.

After investigators obtained warrants to search the property, they discovered there were several refrigerators and freezers with dead dogs inside.

Some of the freezers were not in working condition which caused the deceased dogs to have a stench so bad that it left investigators’ “eyes burning.”

The owner of the animal shelter is Rhonda Murphy and she has been charged with several misdemeanors and felonies for “neglect and cruelty to companion animals.”

All dogs found at the shelter have since been seized.

Per WAFF:

The owner of a dog rescue in Ohio is facing multiple charges after deputies found animals in unlivable conditions.

Authorities said deputy dog wardens were called to two properties in Butler County regarding a complaint this week.

The team found at least 30 deceased dogs on the properties along with about 90 living animals in “the most horrible conditions they have ever seen.” According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Rhonda Murphy, the owner of the properties, was operating a rescue under the name Helping Hands for Furry Paws.

When deputies and investigators searched the structures, multiple dogs’ bodies were found in refrigerators and freezers, with some of the coolers not working.

Here are more photos of the horrific discovery:

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.