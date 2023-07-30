30 Dogs Found Dead In Ohio Animal Shelter, More Than 90 Found Malnourished

Authorities in Ohio made a gruesome discovery at an animal shelter located in Butler County, Ohio.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has reported a total of 30 deceased dogs, along with over 90 malnourished dogs, found in unlivable conditions at the Helping Hands for Furry Paws animal shelter.

After investigators obtained warrants to search the property, they discovered there were several refrigerators and freezers with dead dogs inside.

Some of the freezers were not in working condition which caused the deceased dogs to have a stench so bad that it left investigators’ “eyes burning.”

The owner of the animal shelter is Rhonda Murphy and she has been charged with several misdemeanors and felonies for “neglect and cruelty to companion animals.”

At least 70 dogs rescued from a Butler County dog rescue. Several other dogs were found dead.https://t.co/mCdbbwGeOe pic.twitter.com/DCgAsvIS6T — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) July 28, 2023

All dogs found at the shelter have since been seized.

Per WAFF:

