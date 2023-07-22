22-Year-Old Ex-Premier League Star Forced to Retire Early Due to Myocarditis

In a heartfelt and emotional announcement, Lars Dendoncker, a former Premier League star and Belgian professional footballer, revealed his early retirement from football at 22.

Citing a diagnosed heart condition, Dendoncker has opted to prioritize his health over his passion and illustrious career in professional football.

Last year, Dendoncker wrote on his Instagram, “I have been through tough times the past few months. Six months ago I was about to make a transfer to a new club. I did my medical and something wasn’t right with my heart condition. I suffered from myocarditis. But I did not have many symptoms. I had to stop playing football for 3 months and undergo further examination. I am still waiting for some second opinions and will keep everyone posted on my future.”

In an emotional new social media post, Dendoncker revealed his decision, explaining that his long-cherished dream of playing professional football has abruptly come to an end.

“As a child, I only had one dream. Become a professional football player. But my professional career and dream has come to a very early end,” he said.

Dendoncker, who has played as a defender for Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League and on loan for St. Johnstone, further stated, “Because of my heart condition, I have decided to stop playing because of my own health. This was and will be the hardest decision ever in my life. But there is no going back and I have to look in the future. This will take time to process.”

“I’ve learned a lot throughout the years and had to sacrifice a lot. So this really hurts. 11 years at the academy of Club Bruges where I made a lot of friends. 2 beautiful years with Brighton and a loan move to St. Johnstone where I made my professional debut,” he added.

In his heartfelt message, he thanked all the players and staff he had worked with throughout his football career, but did not disclose the specific nature of his heart condition.