Youtube Personality Alex Stein Confronts Brittney Griner at Dallas Airport: “Do You Still Want to Boycott America?… What About Merchant of Death?” (VIDEO)”

On Saturday, YouTube personality Alex Stein heckled Phoenix Mercury star player Brittney Griner at Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) international airport.

Stein’s confrontational questioning revolved around Griner’s views on boycotting America and a prisoner exchange involving a well-known arms dealer who was transferred to Russia in exchange for her release following an incident of smuggling marijuana into Moscow.

In a snippet video that has since gone viral, Stein is seen heckling Griner and asking, “Do you still want to boycott America?… What about Merchant of Death?”

A woman in Griner’s team could be heard saying, “You’re weird bro?” but Griner herself did not react to Stein’s heckling. A male security guard restrained Stein from the controversial 32-year-old player.

Since the @WNBA is writing press releases about me…here is a snippet of my interaction with Brittney Griner today…. Watch the Full Video on my YouTube Channel Sunday Morning 10am Centralhttps://t.co/fe07WOHjct pic.twitter.com/FEnp8Vll6d — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) June 10, 2023

After the incident, WNBA and Phoenix Mercury released statements saying they would review the incident at the Dallas airport.

WNBA issued the following statement:

The WNBA issued the following statement regarding today’s incident involving the Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner: “As we gather additional information about today’s incident at the Dallas Airport, it has come to our attention that this was orchestrated by a social media figure and provocateur. His actions were inappropriate and unfortunate. “The safety of Brittney Griner and all WNBA players is our top priority. Prior to the season, the WNBA worked together with the Phoenix Mercury and BG’s team to ensure her safety during her travel, which included charter flights for WNBA games and assigned security personnel with her at all times. We remain steadfastly committed to the highest standards of securitv for plavers.”

Phoenix Mercury released the following statement:

We are reviewing the incident that took place today at the Dallas airport. The health and well-being of our players and staff are our top priority, and we will always take every step within our power to protect player safety. We are committed to our support of BG and advocating for all American hostages abroad. We will continue our support of marginalized communities and fighting the kind of hate that targeted us today. No one, regardless of identity, should ever fear for their safety. We will be coordinating with the WNBA on next steps.

Alex Stein will be releasing the full video on his Youtube channel tomorrow, Sunday, at 10 am central time.