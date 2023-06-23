“Your Readers Got Me Out of the Hole! I’m Grateful!” – Gateway Pundit Readers Get Results! J6 Prisoner Ryan Samsel Released from ‘The Hole’ After NUMEROUS Calls from TGP Readers

Recently, The Gateway Pundit reported on the horrible abuse taking place in American prisons today.

J6 political prisoner Ryan Samsel and his friend and Trump supporter Cush’Mir McBride were viciously beaten and nearly killed by prisoner guards in recent months.

Cush’Mir shared his harrowing story recently with The Gateway Pundit earlier this month. He is determined to raise awareness about the plight of abused inmates and the need for reform. He hopes that by sharing his story he will shed light on the prevalent issue of abuse within the prison system.

“I hope to spread awareness about abuse and mistreatment within these prisons and speak out for those who lack help and support and simply have no way to be heard. And I’m here to be a voice for us all today and hopefully can help save lives in the future, as I once was a victim of abuse within prison,” Cush’Mir told The Gateway Pundit.

Cush’Mir told The Gateway Pundit that during his time at the Federal Detention Center (FDC) in Philadelphia, he was targeted by correctional officers (COs) due to his support for former President Donald Trump and his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He was subsequently placed in “the shoe,” a form of solitary confinement, where he was targeted by the prison guards.

In 2021, the Federal Detention Center (FDC) guards in Philadelphia beat Cush’Mir after they caught him slipping food to January 6 political prisoner Ryan Samsel, who they were starving at the time.

** Please donate to Ryan Samsel here.

During one beating, FDC guards knocked out his tooth with repeated kicks to his face. Cush’Mir’s legs were so badly beaten that his flesh was exposed. His ribs were sore and he thought they were broken. The guards dragged Cush’Mir back to his cell and banged his body on the walls as they continued their abuse. He was bleeding badly and denied medical attention.

Cush’Mir later caught Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) due to unsanitary conditions. He thought he might lose his leg. This was all because he would not take the COVID vaccine, and he secretly slipped food to Ryan Samsel, a man he knew from his youth on the streets of Philly.

Cush’Mir’s family organized a protest after hearing about his horrible beatings.

The abuse suffered by McBride and and Ryan Samsel highlights the systemic abuse prevalent within the US prison system.

** Please Help and Donate to Cushmir McBride

** You can listen to Cush’Mir McBride’s story here.

Earlier this wee The Gateway Pundit posted an update. We received a message from a friend at the prison where they are holding Ryan Samsel and Cush’Mir McBride.

Since our Gateway Pundit report went up on the horrific prison guard abuse the authorities locked Ryan Samsel in isolation once again. Ryan no longer has access to phone calls or email privileges. Cush’Mir was moved.

They are punishing Ryan and Cush’Mir for exposing the abuse!

On Thursday we heard from Ryan Samsel. Thanks to Gateway Pundit readers and Ryan and Cush’Mir’s supporters – Ryan was released from the hole today!

Ryan was able to send this message to The Gateway Pundit earlier today:

“Yo dude, you were able to get me out of the hole. I guess people called up here or something. So cool, Jim! I am grateful to your readers. They got me out of the hole! The guard said people kept calling. They don’t care what the government says. I just got out of the hole! Thank you so much for having people call!” Trending: Alexander Vindman Has Meltdown Over Schiff Censure, Calls Reporter a B*tch

Thank you, Gateway Pundit readers for helping Ryan and Cush’Mir! You did it!