“You Left Your Brain at The Door a Long Time Ago!” – Conservatives Destroy Woke Doctor and Cause Her to Melt Down After She Arrogantly Insists that Dylan Mulvaney Is a Woman

A woke gynecologist got destroyed in spectacular fashion this week on social media after arrogantly insisting that trans-influencer Dylan Mulvaney is a woman.

On Sunday, “Doctor” Michelle Quinn went on Twitter to respond to a based physician who posted a now-deleted tweet showing pictures of transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney and asked if he was a woman.

Quinn replied in the affirmative and angrily accused him of bigotry for disagreeing.

Gynecologist here. The answer is yes. And you’re a bigot. Not a good look for a physician.

Gynecologist here. The answer is yes. And you’re a bigot. Not a good look for a physician https://t.co/YV74OBgDn8 — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 4, 2023

Perhaps Quinn thought her ignorant reply would garner praise from her followers and other doctors online. What a grave miscalculation if true.

Conservatives instead completely destroyed her with a series of brutal and often humorous replies.

I’m a hospitalist. I don’t need special training to know a woman is an adult human female 👍 — Dr Chronicler of Trans’d Husbands (@DrChronicler) June 4, 2023

A gynaecologist who doesn’t know what a woman is. Pronouns in bio, naturally. https://t.co/UcPEgeieXw — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 5, 2023

How would you give Dylan a gynecological exam, doctor? — Kaya Masters (@sisterinferior) June 5, 2023

Why do you keep assigning the wrong gender at birth? — Róisín Michaux (@RoisinMichaux) June 5, 2023

Horses cannot be dogs

Cats cannot be Rhinos

Humans cannot be Giraffes

Men cannot be Women

Women cannot be Men We can make believe and pretend, and even dress like those things, but we are not actually that! — Marco Montana 🇺🇸 🇨🇺 (@Marc_Montana) June 5, 2023

Someone else posted this but I thought I’d pass along his questions.. “How is that pap smear is going to be performed. Where is the speculum inserted? These are questions the medical community will want to know.” — Elan Pinedo (@ElanPinedo) June 5, 2023

The roasting got so bad the “doctor” had a total meltdown and ended up turning off the replies.

Turning off the replies because I’m going to bed and I don’t want to let the bigotry run rampant on this thread. Some of y’all are truly hateful — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

But it did not work! Internet users still found a way to continue exposing her ignorance.

Sam. My job is more than Pap smears and a lot of cis women don’t have cervixes. Please try harder pic.twitter.com/VGxM4FSAJM — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

Brian bringing the word salad. Thanks for your contribution buddy bless your heart pic.twitter.com/yqVP12u5xu — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

Not surprisingly, “Dr.” Quinn is awful at her job as well. If only she knew what a woman actually was.

Her patients clearly need to consider finding a new medical practice.

Lolll you are not good at your job no wonder pic.twitter.com/Dqc7DNBTfH — Natureshover (@natureshover) June 5, 2023

Quinn complete destruction is particularly justified when one learns she once threatened to send boxes of animal s*** to the Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichek and to dox her.

Oregon doctor calls for people to doxx me so she can mail me “animal shit.” She also wishes for people to “target” me so I’m afraid to leave my house. pic.twitter.com/9uVdzrQvmq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 18, 2022

Moreover, Quinn clearly states in her Twitter bio that she provides abortions meaning she is not only doing harm to confused individuals but she also ends human lives.

She is truly a sad testament to the current state of our medical profession. Stripping Quinn’s medical license should be the next step after her Twitter meltdown.