“You Heathens” – Viewers Angered After All Three “Jeopardy!” Contestants Get Stumped by “Easy” Biblical Question (VIDEO)

Tuesday night’s Jeopardy! episode represented a textbook example of how far America has fallen away from God.

As Fox News reported, Jeopardy! fans were angered after all three so-called “genius” contestants failed to answer what the network described as an “easy” Biblical question (it was).

Jeopardy host Mayim Bialik asked contestants to solve a clue which was Matthew 6:9 says ‘Our Father, which art in heaven,” (this) “be thy name.”

The answer of course is “hallowed.” It is part of the Lord’s Prayer which all Christians worldwide learn at a young age.

The Lord’s Prayer is probably the most cited prayer in all of Christianity. Even some non-religious individuals know it as well.

One would think all three contestants would have simultaneously buzzed in with the correct answer in a split second. Yet they were all left in stunned silence instead!

WATCH:

One can only imagine how Alex Trebek (RIP) would have responded to the contestants being stumped by one of the easiest questions in the show’s history.

Jeopardy viewers blasted the contestants’ ignorance afterward:

@Jeopardy How can all 3 adults who made it to be contestants on the show not know at least the start of the lord’s prayer (hallowed) or Elizabeth Taylor was in National Velvet? — Vibrani (@VibraniNora) June 14, 2023

Hey, Jeopardy geniuses…It’s HALLOWED. Sheesh, what a sad world we live in. — watchfuleyez3 (@ron33623438) June 14, 2023

Wow. I’m sorry Heavenly Father. They know not what they do. 😥

Reflective of how truly wicked society is going…how would anyone not know “hallowed” to be the answer? Allowing society to push GOD from everything was the beginning of the end. https://t.co/TdLzXMPu1C — REVELATIONS (@nunyabizness555) June 15, 2023

Did anyone else notice that ALL THREE Jeopardy contestants tonight, couldn’t even fill in the blank, one word, on the opening line of The Lord’s Prayer? Kind of fits in today’s Biden America. So sad. — Dan Ayars (@ayars_dan) June 14, 2023