“You Heathens” – Viewers Angered After All Three “Jeopardy!” Contestants Get Stumped by “Easy” Biblical Question (VIDEO)

by
Credit: Fox News

Tuesday night’s Jeopardy! episode represented a textbook example of how far America has fallen away from God.

As Fox News reported, Jeopardy! fans were angered after all three so-called “genius” contestants failed to answer what the network described as an “easy” Biblical question (it was).

Jeopardy host Mayim Bialik asked contestants to solve a clue which was Matthew 6:9 says ‘Our Father, which art in heaven,” (this) “be thy name.”

The answer of course is “hallowed.” It is part of the Lord’s Prayer which all Christians worldwide learn at a young age.

The Lord’s Prayer is probably the most cited prayer in all of Christianity. Even some non-religious individuals know it as well.

One would think all three contestants would have simultaneously buzzed in with the correct answer in a split second. Yet they were all left in stunned silence instead!

WATCH:

One can only imagine how Alex Trebek (RIP) would have responded to the contestants being stumped by one of the easiest questions in the show’s history.

Jeopardy viewers blasted the contestants’ ignorance afterward:

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.