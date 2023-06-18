“Yes, I Do” – Bill Barr When Asked if President Trump Lied to Biden’s Weaponized Justice Department (VIDEO)

Former Attorney General Bill Barr on Sunday trashed Trump during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Bill Barr said he believes Trump lied to Biden’s weaponized Justice Department.

President Trump was recently indicted on 37 federal charges.

Biden’s DOJ arrested Trump after charging him with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes.

Instead of calling Joe Biden a dictator for arresting his political opponent, Bill Barr took the side of the weaponized DOJ.

Of course he did.

“Do you believe he lied to the Justice Department?” CBS’s Robert Costa asked Bill Barr.

“Yes, I do,” Barr said.

Barr was also asked if Trump “mischaracterized” the Presidential Records Act.

“Absolutely,” Barr said.

The Presidential Records Act is a civil matter, but Bill Barr droned on and on about how Trump, a former US President, cannot be in possession of certain classified documents.

WATCH: