WOW! Speaker Kevin McCarthy WRECKS Aggressive CNN Hack – Confronts Her on the Top CNN Experts McCabe and Clapper Who are Confirmed Liars (VIDEO)

It is common knowledge today in America that the mainstream is not only completely dishonest and biased, but the media outlets are COMPLETELY hostile to Republican lawmakers.

On Monday an aggressive an rude CNN reporter questioned Kevin McCarthy about the junk politicized indictments of President Trump. Donald Trump will be arraigned in Florida on Tuesday in the latest assault by the Deep State on the most popular American president in history. President Trump had the support of 75 million voters in the 2020 election, far more than any president in US history in an election rife with fraud.

Notice how rude this hack reporter is with the Speaker of the House. This is obvious to most Americans today. We all see the complete disdain the elitist regime media has for Republicans no matter who they are or what position they hold. They never behave this way with Democrats, no matter how crooked they are.

The CNN reporter barked at Speaker McCarthy for not condemning Trump over alleged criminal acts by a biased and corrupt Special Counsel.

Kevin McCarthy threw it back in her face and asked why CNN was hiring proven liars for commentary on their channel.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics.

CNN REPORTER: This is a different case, this is a different set of circumstances, right? I mean the former president is accused of misleading law enforcement, a conspiracy of obstructing justice, that’s a different set of facts. Are you prepared to defend him as the former president, and what other actions will the House take? Like the House Judiciary Committee, in terms of funding.

SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY: Are you prepared to defend your network, CNN… You can’t put words in my mouth, even though your network can hire Andrew McCabe, who was fired from the FBI for leaking classified documents. Did you remove him from your network? No, you continued to put him on to give judgment against President Trump. You also hired Clapper. Clapper has cone out publicly–

CNN REPORTER: What steps is the House going to take? In term of, is there any effort to defund the FBI? Any effort to defund the Department oof Justice after what you’ve seen over the past few days?

MCCARTHY: So, you’re network hires Clapper, who literally lied to the American public , one of 51 other individuals who had briefings and used it politically to tell the American public that a laptop was Russia collusion, even though it had all this information about the Biden administration, are you prepared to get rid of those people from your network?

My concern as a policymaker is when you weaponize government, and now you’re weaponizing networks, that is wrong. We will take all our power to make sure that the legal system in America gets the blinders back on, and people are treated fairly. I have a real problem that your network actually pays people who give classified information and then lie to the American public to try to influence a presidential election, and then you put them on your network to give an opinion about a president… what your network has done has weaponized the same time.

Bravo, Kevin McCarthy!

McCarthy made her eat her shorts.