The fashionable ideas of the modern world continue to place women and girls in harm’s way.

Germany’s Bild reported Tuesday that prosecutors believe a knife-wielding Afghan migrant who allegedly attacked a German mother and daughter in October 2022 acted in a fit of jealousy.

Fuwad O. is on trial this week on two attempted murder charges, the report said.

The mother and daughter, identified as Bettina and Sara A., had opened their home to the defendant, according to a translated report from the Polish site wPolityce.pl.

“Fuwad visited us often and was always very friendly. So we welcomed him into our family as a friend,” Bettina said.

Sara, who was then 16 years old, counted Fuwad as a friend before inviting him to her home, though she later learned that Fuwad had lied about his age.

“He told us he was only 20,” Bettina said. The report said he is thought to be 29.

Prosecutors believe Fuwad sought a relationship with Sara and then erupted in a jealous rage when she rejected him.

He allegedly attacked Sara with a knife when she came out of the shower, stabbing her three times. Fuwad then stabbed Bettina 13 times when she intervened to defend her daughter, according to prosecutors.

After their assailant fled, the mother and daughter managed to get help from neighbors.

Afghane sticht Mutter und Tochter nieder – „Wir haben ihn wie einen Freund aufgenommen“ https://t.co/ng9JbbdNIa #Frankfurt #Nachrichten — BILD Frankfurt Rhein-Main (@BILD_Frankfurt) June 20, 2023

Remix, an English-language news and commentary outlet from Central Europe, reported that Fuwad “had claimed refugee status.”

It would be shameful to suggest that the defendant in this case represents Afghan men or foreigners in general. Fuwad’s migrant status merely reminds Europeans how little they know about some of the people entering their countries.

A young German male could have committed the same crime.

The fact remains, however, that Fuwad is accused of committing this crime, the latest in a string of such crimes committed by young migrant men across Europe.

Some might regard this as an immigration problem, and on some level it is, but it also raises questions about how Western cultures currently treat their women and girls.

There was a time when the mother of a teenage girl would not have dreamed of housing a single young male, daughter’s friend or otherwise.

Today, woke tyrants demand that men claiming to be women must have access to female-only spaces.

Furthermore, those same woke tyrants believe that if you object to open borders you must be a racist.

It is impossible to say whether this mother and daughter acted from anything other than friendship and trust, but it is not necessary to conclude one way or the other.

In the current environment, females are expected to suspend certain instincts for danger.

They can still go to the bathroom in packs or ask co-workers to walk them to their vehicles, but they had better not complain when men enter their dressing rooms or bathrooms.

Nor should they complain when thousands of single men from foreign lands enter their communities. In fact, when woke tyrants have their way, housing migrants in private homes could become official policy.

Bettina and Sara A., like millions of other women and girls, must find a way to survive the current cultural madness.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.