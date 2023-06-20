Woman and Child Brutally Assaulted by African Immigrant in France – Suspect Arrested (VIDEO)

by
Screenshot: Infos Bordeaux/Twitter

Open borders have consequences.

In a shocking and brutal incident that has shaken the city of Bordeaux, France, a woman, and a young child were viciously assaulted.

The suspect, identified as an African immigrant well known to the police, has been arrested following the incident, according to Bordeaux Info.

The assault occurred in broad daylight, with the video showing the attacker approaching the woman and a young child, seemingly with the intent to rob them.

As the individual drew closer, the woman attempted to retreat back into the residence and shut the door. This action triggered an aggressive response from the immigrant, who then proceeded to assault them and dragged them out of the building.

WATCH: (Graphic Video)

In the wake of the incident, many politicians have come forward to express their concern and condemnation.

One of them is French conservative politician Éric Zemmour who wrote, “How awful. Bordeaux today. This is what they have done to our country. French, wake up.”

This incident has sparked a heated debate about safety and immigration policy in Bordeaux and across France. Many are calling for stricter border controls.

One primary reason is the safeguarding of national security. Strict border controls allow countries to monitor better who enters and exits, mitigating potential threats such as terrorists, and criminals. Additionally, such policies can control the rate of immigration, preserving social cohesion, protecting jobs for citizens, and ensuring that public services like healthcare, education, and social security aren’t overwhelmed.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.