Woman Allegedly Shoplifts While Her Car Bursts into Flames With 2 Young Children Inside

A Florida mother was allegedly too busy shoplifting to notice that her car, where she left her young two children, was engulfed in flames. The fire trapped two helpless children inside the vehicle.

According to Fox Orlando, “Police said Alicia Moore, 24, parked her car outside the Dillard’s department store at Oviedo Mall, where she left two children ‘who could not care for themselves’ inside the vehicle, according to the report.”

News 6 reports:

Once in the Dillard’s, security workers watched as Moore began shoplifting…..for about an hour, an affidavit shows. According to the affidavit, Moore started to leave the Dillard’s with the stolen merchandise — only to see the car, which was stolen out of St. Lucie County, “engulfed in flames.”

Video of the incident was shared by the City of Oviedo from a nearby Tesla camera.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s office, the suspect is being held on charges of Neglect Child with Great Bodily Harm and Arson 1st Degree Dwelling People Present.

The children were rushed to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital with first-degree burns on their faces and ears according to officials.