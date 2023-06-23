WITNESS SHOCKS DC COURT: ‘I Witnessed the Murder of Rosanne Boyland’

by

 

With Reporting by Mel Hawley

A January 6th trial in DC recessed for the next three weeks after shocking testimony by defense witness Tommy Tatum and Defendant Brian Mock nearly derailed proceedings — leaving members of the gallery stunned.

“I witnessed the murder of Rosanne Boyland by Officer Lila Morris” Tatum repeatedly testified according to courtroom observer Mel Hawley.

Chief District Judge James Boasberg expressed discontent with Tatum’s repeated statements — reportedly putting his hands in the air and saying, “I’m not going to indulge in this make believe.”

Due to his known presence at the Capitol on January 6th, Tatum was counseled by a public defender at the suggestion of the Court. The public defender advised Tatum that he would be waiving his 5th Amendment rights if he chose to testify. Tatum proceeded anyway.

US Attorneys then proceeded to grill Tatum over what some believe to be incendiary behavior on the lower west terrace that day.

“Hey, tough guy,” Tatum was heard saying to police in his own video which was exhibited by prosecutors, “Take their helmets!”

The prosecution asked Tatum if it was his voice in the video. Tatum admitted it was — prompting Judge Boasberg to inquire about claims that he was there as a member of the press.

“You were there as an independent journalist?” Judge Boasberg asked Tatum skeptically.

Prosecution went on to cross-examine Tatum about his views on whether the 2020 election was stolen — implying he was there to stop the process of certification — presumably laying the groundwork for a future 1512 felony obstruction charge.

Interestingly, Courtroom observer Mel Hawley reports that what appeared to be five FBI agents entered the courtroom just before Tatum testified — ominously lurking throughout his testimony — only leaving after he was dismissed.

Pro se Defendant Brian Mock then took to the stand, eager to speak in his own defense.

Mock testified to his state-of-mind that day, his mostly moderate political leanings, and negative personal experiences during the 2020 George Floyd riots in his home state of Minnesota.

Mock further described the circumstances surrounding each of his 4 alleged assaults on law enforcement — one of which was reduced to not include a dangerous weapon by Judge Boasberg the previous day.

Upon realizing that Mock was nowhere near finished with his testimony, Judge Boasberg declared a recess. After consulting with prosecutors and defendant Brian Mock, proceedings were scheduled to resume on July 11th.

In a a post-proceeding statement to Mel Hawley, Mock said, “After over two years of this ordeal, I am happy to be able to finally state the truth about what happened on Jan 6 for the record.”

Photo of author
Shawn Bradley Witzemann
Shawn Bradley Witzemann is an independent, "Free Range Journalist" with a broad skill set - utilized through various roles as a mulfi-media professional, investigator, analyst, public relations officer, and media consultant on an eclectic range of endeavors. In spite of the legal challenges associated with his work as a gonzo journalist at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Witzemann has remained a fierce advocate for the cause of liberty - never-ceasing in his efforts to discover and publicize the truth of what happened that day. Witzemann currently serves as Staff Writer, Investigator, and Social Media Manager for CondemnedUSA, as well as a trusted Media Correspondent for a number of projects in frontier sciences within NASA, DARPA, DHS, and the Pentagon. More info and ways to contact and support Shawn can be found at: https://linqapp.com/shawn_witzemann

You can email Shawn Bradley Witzemann here, and read more of Shawn Bradley Witzemann's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.