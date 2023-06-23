WITNESS SHOCKS DC COURT: ‘I Witnessed the Murder of Rosanne Boyland’

With Reporting by Mel Hawley

A January 6th trial in DC recessed for the next three weeks after shocking testimony by defense witness Tommy Tatum and Defendant Brian Mock nearly derailed proceedings — leaving members of the gallery stunned.

“I witnessed the murder of Rosanne Boyland by Officer Lila Morris” Tatum repeatedly testified according to courtroom observer Mel Hawley.

Most importantly, Tatum said, more than once, while testifying inChief Justice Boasberg’s DC District courtroom, “I witnessed the murder of Rosanne Boyland by Officer Lila Morris.” — Mel Hawley (@SovSoulMel) June 22, 2023

Chief District Judge James Boasberg expressed discontent with Tatum’s repeated statements — reportedly putting his hands in the air and saying, “I’m not going to indulge in this make believe.”

Due to his known presence at the Capitol on January 6th, Tatum was counseled by a public defender at the suggestion of the Court. The public defender advised Tatum that he would be waiving his 5th Amendment rights if he chose to testify. Tatum proceeded anyway.

US Attorneys then proceeded to grill Tatum over what some believe to be incendiary behavior on the lower west terrace that day.

“Hey, tough guy,” Tatum was heard saying to police in his own video which was exhibited by prosecutors, “Take their helmets!”

The prosecution asked Tatum if it was his voice in the video. Tatum admitted it was — prompting Judge Boasberg to inquire about claims that he was there as a member of the press.

“You were there as an independent journalist?” Judge Boasberg asked Tatum skeptically.

Prosecution went on to cross-examine Tatum about his views on whether the 2020 election was stolen — implying he was there to stop the process of certification — presumably laying the groundwork for a future 1512 felony obstruction charge.

Interestingly, Courtroom observer Mel Hawley reports that what appeared to be five FBI agents entered the courtroom just before Tatum testified — ominously lurking throughout his testimony — only leaving after he was dismissed.

Pro se Defendant Brian Mock then took to the stand, eager to speak in his own defense.

Mock testified to his state-of-mind that day, his mostly moderate political leanings, and negative personal experiences during the 2020 George Floyd riots in his home state of Minnesota.

Mock further described the circumstances surrounding each of his 4 alleged assaults on law enforcement — one of which was reduced to not include a dangerous weapon by Judge Boasberg the previous day.

Upon realizing that Mock was nowhere near finished with his testimony, Judge Boasberg declared a recess. After consulting with prosecutors and defendant Brian Mock, proceedings were scheduled to resume on July 11th.

In a a post-proceeding statement to Mel Hawley, Mock said, “After over two years of this ordeal, I am happy to be able to finally state the truth about what happened on Jan 6 for the record.”