WHY ARE CELEBRITIES PUSHING THIS BEHAVIOR? Sick Video Shows NFL Hall-of-Famer Michael Strahan Praising Little Boy Who Danced For Money In Gay Bar [VIDEO]

Why are celebrities pushing for young children to become integrated into the adult LGTBQXYZ+ and drag world?

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Desmond is Amazing is a child who began dancing in front of adult men for money at a very young age.

In one of his recorded performances, then 11-yr-old “Desmond is Amazing” can be seen dancing for grown men handing and throwing dollar bills at the 11-year-old boy dressed in drag at “3-Dollar Bill,” an adult gay bar in New York City.

Here’s a short clip of the young boy being showered with money by adult men who are excitedly cheering for him while he dances on the stage of the gay bar:

In 2019, ABC’s Good Morning America hosts NFL Hall-of-Famer Michael Strahan and his former co-host, Sarah Haines, who is currently a co-host on “The View,” featured the 11-year-old boy dressed in drag as he performed a provocative dance routine for their audience.

In a twisted segment that promoted young boys dressing as girls and dancing seductively for an audience of adults, Strahan and Haines celebrated the “courage” of “Desmond the Amazing” when he was an 11-year-old boy. The little boy got a big boost in his career when ABC’s Good Morning America featured him on their show.

In the video showing his appearance on GMA, Desmond can be seen lying on his back as part of his seductive dance for the GMA audience while they cheer wildly in approval.

In the highly disturbing video below, “Desmond is Amazing” can be seen dancing seductively for the Good Morning America audience while guests of GMA cheer wildly for him. But that’s not all…the NFL Hall-of-Famer Michael Strahan called the 11-year-old boy wearing a dress, fake fur jacket, go-go boots, fake eyelashes, and a wig a “hero” and a “trailblazer!” Who, exactly, is he a “trailblazer for, Michael—little boys who want to dress up as a girl and dance seductively for cheering men in gay bars?

Both GMA hosts stood and watched while their audience cheered for the little 11-year-old boy, dressed as a woman, as he danced through the crowd, lay on the floor in a seductive pose, and then took to the stage, where the GMA hosts attempted to normalize his behavior.

Watch Michael Strahan, and his co-host Sarah Heines, gush over his bravery and courage. Before introducing Desmond to the audience, they showed a clip of his bizarre parents who allow him to dance in public, including a gay bar in NYC, talking about how “proud” they are of their little drag son. And as if that wasn’t enough, the ABC Good Morning America show brought three flamboyant drag queens (men dressed as women) on the stage to praise the little boy’s bravery and show him with make-up, fake nails, and drag queen accessories.

Less than one year ago, I was seated next to Michael Strahan and his girlfriend at a tiny restaurant in Venice, Italy. Many friends were surprised I didn’t speak with him or ask to take a photo with him. The truth is, it took everything I had inside me not to cause a scene and tell him what I thought of him hosting this little boy on his show and treating this child as though he’s the bravest kid in America for dressing like a girl. Bravery or courage is not an 11-year-old boy dressed as a girl; bravery is an 11-year-old boy who donates bone marrow to a sibling to help keep them alive. Bravery is an 11-year-old boy who is undergoing chemotherapy for a life-threatening cancer diagnosis. Bravery is an 11-year-old boy who stands up for a friend who’s being bullied, or an 11-year-old boy who assumes the role of “man of the house” while his father is in another country fighting for America. Putting on go-go boots and dancing for a crowd of adults is NOT bravery or courage; it’s a mental illness that should never be celebrated, especially on a major television network.

The video of then-11-year-old Desmond is Amazing dancing for adult men in a gay bar in NYC can be seen HERE in its entirety.