White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Calls Herself ‘A Historic Figure’ (VIDEO)

During a recent interview with The Grio, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the Biden administration a historic administration and herself a historic figure.

This provides a real window into how KJP sees herself and her job. She apparently takes herself very seriously, despite the fact that she is terrible at her job.

Of course, she may have a point about the Biden administration. It is historically bad, and historically corrupt.

Take a look at the video below:

Karine Jean-Pierre: “I’m a historic figure and I certainly walk in history every day.” pic.twitter.com/dWrlacCZh1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

People on Twitter had thoughts about this:

“Historically” dumb — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) June 17, 2023

Certainly historic… but she won’t be remembered for the things she thinks. https://t.co/JM2xL0pHNI — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 18, 2023

KJP is just buying into the liberal media hype about her.

This is what The Hill wrote about her in May of 2022:

Karine Jean-Pierre makes history at White House Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday will become the new face of President Biden’s White House — marking a historic change that some have been waiting to see for years. Jean-Pierre will be the first Black and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve as White House press secretary. For years, a small group of influential Black communicators has quietly lobbied several administrations to appoint an African American to the podium. The hit television show “Scandal” is based on Judy Smith, a former George H.W. Bush press aide who became the first Black spokesperson to hold a briefing at the White House in 1991 and went on to become a crisis management expert. She never served as press secretary… “You can’t understate how huge this is, how important it’s going to be to so many people of color who have and are working so hard in the communications field to see a Black LGBTQ woman representing the president of the United States at the podium,” said Democratic strategist Rodell Mollineau.

It’s just a reminder that the left values identity more than competence.