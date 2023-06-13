‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Announces Retirement After 40 Years

It’s the end of an era.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak, 76, announced he will be retiring.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)” the game show host said on Monday afternoon.

It is unclear who will be replacing Pat Sajak.

Liberal losers tried to cancel Pat Sajak last year for taking a picture with GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The picture was taken last September before the midterm elections.

Pat Sajak received a lot of love after announcing his retirement.

