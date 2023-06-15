What’s the Greatest Threat to America? Just Ask Wengui Guo/Miles Guo

(Note: This is a sponsored post from NewNoah. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of Gateway Pundit)

by Kelly John Walker

An old white millionaire stood before a group last weekend and claimed white supremacy as the “most dangerous terrorist threat” to the nation during a graduation address at Howard University.

“Stand up against the poison,” said Joe Biden. “White supremacy…is the single most dangerous terrorist threat in our homeland.”

This is utter demagoguery and nonsense.

And the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) loves it.

The radicalization and division purposely sown into our culture are much larger threats to the United States. In the same week when Joe Biden’s criminal influence-peddling empire was unveiled by James Comer, Biden pulled the same old divisive red-herring rhetoric.

“Chinese Communist Supremacy” is absolutely the most dangerous terrorist threat to our democracy.

It stands to reason that someone paid off by China through shell companies would not only shift the focus from the insidious CCP but cover it up with just the kind of divisive, inflammatory language the People’s Republic of China (PRC) loves to see injected into our society.

Only by dividing us as Americans can the Chinese Communist Party succeed in its 100-year plan to enslave Americans under the deadliest ideology known to history.

This is not a polemic designed to bolster either “side”; it’s a wakeup call for us to embrace one another as brethren and stop falling for the CCP’s manipulation. We must put aside our differences, recapture e pluribus unum, and recognize that “Chinese Communist Supremacy” is absolutely the most dangerous terrorist threat to our democracy.

Fortunately, people seem to be catching on. An ABC News / Washington Post poll just found that Biden’s approval rating among black Americans stood at just 52%—down from 82% at the time he took office. A full 27% of black voters said they would definitely or probably vote for Trump in 2024—up from the 12% of black voters he garnered in 2020.

It’s increasingly been coming to light that America is riddled with CCP spies, operatives, and sellouts pushing a new kind of unlimited terrorism and warfare that includes fomenting racial tension, silencing dissidents, and other tactics.

Last month, two people were charged for operating an illegal overseas police station on behalf of the Chinese government in Manhattan. This just months after “Victim-1” of the CCP’s espionage and persecution, Mr. Miles Guo, was arrested under contrived pretenses—and where he is still being unlawfully held for white collar allegations.

This “police station” was used to track U.S. residents and asylum seekers on U.S. soil. Another 40 officers of the CCP’s Ministry of Public Security were also accused of creating a task force to criminally target Chinese democracy activists and censor the speech of Chinese dissidents and whistleblowers—they even created an internet troll farm with thousands of fake accounts to harass dissidents.

More recently, a Boston man was arrested and charged with acting as a spy for the CCP. For years, this man, Litang Liang, worked with Chinese officials to spy on dissidents. He gave photos and information about dissidents to Chinese government agents, as an illicit covert agent of a foreign government right here in the U.S. The indictment against Liang alleges that his mission was “to act at the direction or control of the PRC government in order to covertly advance the PRC government’s goals and agenda within the U.S.”

Chinese rulers since Deng Xiaoping have been conducting a campaign of global infiltration.

The playbook of the PRC is a book titled, Unrestricted Warfare. In it, two Chinese colonels discuss various “non-kinetic” ways to wage war on and terrorize the U.S.

“When we suddenly realize that all these non-war actions may be the new factors constituting future warfare, we have to come up with a new name for this new form of war: Warfare which transcends all boundaries and limits, in short: unrestricted warfare.”

In a 2022 article in The Diplomat—“Xi Jinping’s Endgame for America: Xi’s speeches make clear that he is committed to spreading China’s model of communism around the world—Ian Easton wrote, “The CCP’s mission is to gain access to the international system without being changed by it, to gain enough leverage to subvert it, and then to remake that system in the model of its own totalitarian form of government. To this end, Chinese rulers since Deng Xiaoping have been conducting a campaign of global infiltration.”

As Xi himself said in an internal speech to the PLA, “When it comes to combat in the ideology domain, we don’t have any room for compromise or retreat. We must achieve total victory.”

In such a dangerous environment, with hostile actors infiltrating our country at the highest levels, wouldn’t you think the DOJ would focus on detaining these spies and infiltrators without bail as threats to citizens and flight risks?

Not our current corrupt DOJ/FBI/SDNY China-controlled syndicate. Instead, they are holding Chinese dissidents and whistleblowers as if they are enemies of the state and releasing the unrestricted warfare terrorists while beating the white supremacy strawman.

The case of Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui is just the latest example of egregious behavior.

In a December 14, 2017 issue of the Congressional Record (Vol. 163, No. 204), “The Long Arm of China: Exporting Authoritarianism with Chinese Characteristics,” Congressman Christopher H. Smith, co-chair with Marco Rubio for the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, spoke of “Attempts by the Chinese government to guide, buy, or coerce political influence, control discussion of ‘sensitive’ topics, and export its authoritarian practices globally.” He called these efforts “widespread and pervasive.”

“We have heard multiple stories from U.S. citizens and foreign nationals living in the U.S. about efforts to intimidate, censor, and silence them,” reads the report. “The case of Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui [Miles Guo] is just the latest example of egregious behavior. High-ranking Chinese security ministry officials, in the U.S. on transit visas no less, met with Mr. Guo multiple times in order to threaten and convince him to leave the U.S.”

Xi Jinping is determined to make the world safe for authoritarianism…intent on intimidating dissidents.

Years of unrestricted legal warfare have aimed to discredit Miles, drain his financial resources, time, and energy, and destroy his mental well-being. And the DOJ has played right along, now detaining Guo and Yvette Wang (who is suffering from cancer) indefinitely.

“Xi Jinping, who has concentrated more power than any Chinese leader since Mao, is determined to make the world safe for authoritarianism. Beijing is intent on exporting its censorship regime, intimidating dissidents and their families, sanitizing history, and stifling critical discussions of its repressive policies,” reads the report.

CCP actions pose direct threats to deeply held core values and fundamental freedoms enjoyed by all democratic societies. -Congressman Christopher H. Smith

“These actions pose direct threats to deeply held core values and fundamental freedoms enjoyed by all democratic societies.” CCP supremacy is our biggest threat, not contrived “white supremacy,” “domestic terrorism” by concerned school parents, or “MAGA extremists.” This is all language the CCP loves to emphasize to hide the fact that their “actions pose direct threats to deeply held core values and fundamental freedoms enjoyed by all democratic societies.”

We knew that in 2017, and we need reminded of it now.

Here’s one of the biggest ways to push back: Free Miles Guo and Yvette Wang!

“We must find ways to effectively and resolutely push back. Doing so should be a critical national interest,” wrote Smith.

Here’s one of the biggest ways to push back: Free Miles Guo and Yvette Wang, detain the true criminals and agents of the CCP, and clean up the DOJ, FBI, and SDNY.

And while we’re at it, let’s stop demonizing one another and recognize that the enemy is NOT one another: it’s Chinese Communism.

Kelly John Walker is an American statesman, writer, branding professional, and entrepreneur. He is the founder of FreedomTalk, host of FreedomTalk TV, and a freelance writer.