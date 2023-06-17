“What Do You Pay, Joe?!” – Philly Audience Member Trolls Joe Biden Over His Taxes (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Saturday delivered remarks at a political rally hosted by union members in Philadelphia.

Dr. Jill spoke first.

Audience member to Dr. Jill Biden: "YEAH, HUNTER!!"

Biden’s speech was full of lies and bizarre stories.

“I’m proud to be the most pro-union president in American history … but what I’m really proud about is being re-elected the most pro-union president in history!” Biden said.

At one point Joe Biden said union workers “matter more” than investment bankers.

“If the investment bankers in this country went on strike tomorrow, no one would much notice … but if this room didn’t show up for work, the whole country would come to a grinding halt. So tell me, who matters more in America?” Biden said.

Joe Biden trashed billionaires and claimed they only pay “eight percent” in taxes.

An audience member trolled Joe Biden.

“What do you pay, Joe?!”

“I pay a hell of a lot more than that!” Biden said.

Does that include the millions of dollars he made selling out his public office to the highest bidder?

