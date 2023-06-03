West Virginia State Trooper Fatally Shot, Suspect in Custody

West Virginia State Trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard was fatally shot Friday in southern West Virginia.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice shared the heartbreaking news in a statement on Facebook.

“I am absolutely heartbroken tonight to report that Sergeant Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police was fatally wounded in an incident this afternoon near Matewan.

Cathy and I share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Trooper Maynard’s loved ones and the entire law enforcement community of West Virginia for this tragic loss tonight.

The brave men and women of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an inspiration to us all. I again ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in embracing Trooper Maynard’s family, loved ones, and all of our courageous West Virginians in uniform during this incredibly difficult time.”

The New York Post reports:

Officers responded to a complaint of a shooting in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County and were met with gunfire upon arrival, police said in a statement. Maynard initially was taken to a hospital in Logan. The suspect, Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Beech Creek, was taken into custody Friday night following an extensive search, State Police said later in a brief statement.

Governor Justice later shared, “I have issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia flags to be displayed at half-staff, beginning immediately in honor and remembrance of Sergeant Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police.”