“We’re Definitely Not Alone” – U.S. Possesses “Non-Human Origin” Aircraft with Pilot Remains, Reveals Decorated Combat Veteran Turned UFO Whistleblower (VIDEO)

Are we getting closer to discovering the full truth about the universe? According to a new report, the answer is a resounding yes.

NASA and other government agencies have claimed on multiple occasions there is no evidence of extraterrestrial activity on Earth. But a whistleblower has come forward with classified information suggesting the federal government has been perpetuating a giant fraud on the American public.

He is also claiming the information is being illegally withheld from Congress and that the Deep State has retaliated against him.

Here is the report from The Debrief:

A former intelligence official turned whistleblower has given Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General extensive classified information about deeply covert programs that he says possess retrieved intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin. The information, he says, has been illegally withheld from Congress, and he filed a complaint alleging that he suffered illegal retaliation for his confidential disclosures, reported here for the first time. Other intelligence officials, both active and retired, with knowledge of these programs through their work in various agencies, have independently provided similar, corroborating information, both on and off the record. The whistleblower, David Charles Grusch, 36, a decorated former combat officer in Afghanistan, is a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). He served as the reconnaissance office’s representative to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force from 2019-2021. From late 2021 to July 2022, he was the NGA’s co-lead for UAP analysis and its representative to the task force.

Grusch spoke with NewsNation Monday evening and revealed he was trusted with some of America’s most sensitive secrets.

He went on to explain during his time on the UAP task force, his group was denied access to a crash retrieval program and elaborated on what was happening.

These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed.

Pentagon UFO whistleblower David Grusch says the United States is in possession of vehicles of non-human origin and bodies of the pilots. Full interview by Ross Coulthart & reaction by Ryan Graves.#ufotwitter #ufo #uap pic.twitter.com/oehU0iSTWT — UAP James (@UAPJames) June 5, 2023

Grusch went on to tell NewsNation that he found the idea of non-human spacecraft “totally nuts” at first. But his view shifted after several people spoke to him.

I thought it was totally nuts and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse. People started to confide in me. Approach me. I have plenty of senior, former, intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program.

Grusch explained to NewsNation that while he has personally not seen photos of the alleged craft himself, senior officials he has spoken to have.

The whistleblower made clear in his belief there was life beyond Earth in the universe and revealed more than just craft has been recovered.

We're definitely not alone. The data points, quite empirically that we're not alone. When you recover something that's either landed or crashed. Sometimes you encounter dead pilots and believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it's true.

This information should not come as a total shock to Gateway Pundit readers. As Jim Hoft reported, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) joined Steve Bannon Friday night and expressed his belief that the government had recovered an alien craft.

Rep. Tim Burchett: The origin of the orbs is unclear. Officials at the DoD plan to soon deploy dedicated sensors to better track UFOs, technically known as UAPs Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon. The current existing data and eyewitness reports alone are insufficient to provide conclusive evidence about the nature and origin of every UAP event, confirming 50 to 100 new reports a month. NASA officials say most sightings can be explained, but two to 5% remain a mystery. Today’s preliminary findings, which only include unclassified data, come ahead of a full report expected in July… …The Pentagon first put out the gun site cannon footage from the TikToks, my belief is that they’re trying to socialize this. They’re leaking this out so it becomes for. Do you believe they’re trying to socialize it and that’s the way they’re trying to get it out… A dear friend of mine, an old Navy guy, he saw me on one of the TV shows, ancient Aliens or something, and he called me about an incident that happened to him in the CIA involvement. And he was Navy man. And this is a cover up and it’s been going on for years… They’ve studied this stuff in the past. I get called an idiot for this, but I believe they’ve recovered craft. I’ve talked to too many people that are in the know that and there’s some false flags out there they put out there. And I’ve never seen a UFO, but they’re in the Bible.

