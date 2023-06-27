Weaponization Committee Releases Report on Unconstitutional Censorship Efforts by Dept. of Homeland Security and CISA to Silence Undesirable Voices

The US House Judiciary Subcommittee on Weaponization released a riveting report Monday on the unconstitutional censorship efforts by the Department of Homeland Security and CISA to silence conservative voices and websites in America.

The report focuses on CISA’s alleged work ahead of the 2020 election and the 2022 midterm elections.

FOX News reported:

The committee, led by Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, obtained non-public documents which lawmakers say reveals CISA “expanded its mission to surveil Americans’s speech on social media, colluded with Big Tech and government-funded third parties to censor by proxy, and tried to hide its plainly unconstitutional activities from the public.”

The report states that CISA engaged in “surveillance,” by expanding its mission from cybersecurity to monitor foreign “disinformation” to eventually monitor “all ‘disinformation,’ including Americans’ speech.”

It also says CISA “exploited its connections with Big Tech and government-funded non-profits to censor, by proxy, in order to circumvent the First Amendment’s prohibition against government-induced censorship.” Specifically—the report says CISA creating reporting portals which “funneled ‘misinformation’ reports from the government directly to social media platforms.”

This government funded censorship is something The Gateway Pundit has reported on for months now.

Here is a copy of the Weaponization Committee report on the Government’s targeted censorship and silencing of disfavored individuals and platforms.

Of course, The Gateway Pundit was FREQUENTLY targeted by leftist politicians and CISA offcials.

More…

And The Gateway Pundit and America First Legal recently filed a massive lawsuit against the cornerstone of online censorship during the 2020 and 2022 elections. In this suit, we are suing one of the primary private cabals that coordinated with the federal government to effectively censor millions of people.

Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

