“We Love You President Trump!” – Crowd Goes Wild as Trump Enters Iowa Restaurant (Video)

by

President Trump on Thursday hit the campaign trail in Iowa and was warmly welcomed by residents of the Hawkeye State.

Trump’s first stop was to speak to a crowd of supporters at the Machine Shed restaurant in Urbandale, Iowa.

As Trump walked through the doors, he was welcomed with loud cheers and a standing ovation.

Many members of the crowd shouted out “we love you” and “greatest President of all time!”

Videos show that the restaurant was so packed out that there was barely any room to walk.

WATCH:

Another angle:

The event was hosted by the Westside Conservative Club which meets up at the Machine Shed restaurant twice a month.

Trump talked on key issues America faces today and also took questions from the crowd.

One man asked Trump how he plans to protect the second Amendment.

To which Trump replied he is a “friend of the 2nd amendment” and he protected the 2nd amendment all throughout his presidency.

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.