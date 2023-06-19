“We Knew a Long Time Ago There Was Only Mush Between Those Ears – He Has Reverted Back to a Dirty Old Man” – FOX Cohost Emily Compagno on Joe Biden (VIDEO)

FOX News host Emily Compagno was through with playing pretend games with Joe Biden. The Emporer famously had no clothes and Joe Biden has no brain.

Compagno went off on Joe Biden, his lack of character, his perverted conduct, and his mush between the ears.

Emily Compagno: They’re all just party affiliates. And that’s why, in part, their shotgun message is so disparate from each other, which the Biden administration has said essentially, well, yes, that’s okay. And we know that a little bit of that diversity is going to happen. The point I’m making is that that is why the Democrats, to their unfortunate strengths, have coalesced around, because they know it’s for the party. It’s not for him. We knew a long time ago that there was only mush in between the ears. I am sick of my Commander in Chief being an absolute dearth of leadership, an absolute dearth of any type of competence, and I’m pretty sure a lot of other people are, too. And a quick final point about the Eva Longoria grab, which I find distasteful. Where is the feminists? Where is the woke left who reminded us after four women came forward while President Biden was then camp campaigning, which induced him to release a video in 2019 saying, I will be more mindful and more respectful of women’s personal space? I remember that video from then candidate Joe Biden. It appears he has lost what he campaigned on, and now, as president, has reverted back to a dirty old man.

Well said, Emily.

One point of clarification: Joe Biden did not “revert back” to being a dirty old man. He always was and always will be.

Via Midnight Rider.

