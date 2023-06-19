“We Do Support You, Mr. Hoft. We Thank You for What You Have Done for the Black Community” – Prison Locks Down Ryan Samsel and Cush’Mir McBride After Gateway Pundit Told Their Story – Now the Prisoners Thank TGP Community for Exposing Abuse

Cush’Mir McBride is a young victim of horrendous prison abuse. In April 2021 Cush’Mir, then only 21, was indicted by the US Attorney’s Office for his alleged involvement in civil unrest in Philadelphia, which had spread nationwide in the wake of the incident involving George Floyd.

Authorities found a hat left behind in a Wawa parking lot with his fingerprint on it, believed to have been worn by a friend of his during the chaos. McBride asserts his innocence, stating that he was not involved in criminal activities but was arrested based on the discovery of his fingerprint.

Despite having no prior criminal record, McBride was denied bail on the grounds of being labeled a flight risk. He expressed his frustration at this decision, emphasizing that he has never attempted to flee from law enforcement. He awaits a court date.

Cush’Mir shared his harrowing story recently with The Gateway Pundit earlier this month. He is determined to raise awareness about the plight of abused inmates and the need for reform. He hopes that by sharing his story he will shed light on the prevalent issue of abuse within the prison system.

“I hope to spread awareness about abuse and mistreatment within these prisons and speak out for those who lack help and support and simply have no way to be heard. And I’m here to be a voice for us all today and hopefully can help save lives in the future, as I once was a victim of abuse within prison,” Cush’Mir told The Gateway Pundit.

Cush’Mir told The Gateway Pundit that during his time at the Federal Detention Center (FDC) in Philadelphia, he was targeted by correctional officers (COs) due to his support for former President Donald Trump and his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He was subsequently placed in “the shoe,” a form of solitary confinement, where he was targeted by the prison guards.

In 2021, the Federal Detention Center (FDC) guards in Philadelphia beat Cush’Mir after they caught him slipping food to January 6 political prisoner Ryan Samsel, who they were starving at the time.

During one beating, FDC guards knocked out his tooth with repeated kicks to his face. Cush’Mir’s legs were so badly beaten that his flesh was exposed. His ribs were sore and he thought they were broken. The guards dragged Cush’Mir back to his cell and banged his body on the walls as they continued their abuse. He was bleeding badly and denied medical attention.

Cush’Mir later caught Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) due to unsanitary conditions. He thought he might lose his leg. This was all because he would not take the COVID vaccine, and he secretly slipped food to Ryan Samsel, a man he knew from his youth on the streets of Philly.

Cush’Mir’s family organized a protest after hearing about his horrible beatings.

Cush’Mir’s family and community leaders held a protest outside the detention center. in Philadelphia. They demanded that Cush’Mir receive medical help. The prison reportedly shipped Cush’Mir to Lehigh County Jail allegedly to cover up their abuse.

The abuse suffered by McBride and and Ryan Samsel highlights the systemic abuse prevalent within the US prison system.

Cush’Mir told the Gateway Pundit audience his horrific story back in early June.

It was Cush’Mir McBride’s first interview with the media following his horrible ordeal. Keventa Lee Washington was another prisoner beaten severely inside the FDC. He was later rushed to the hospital and pronouced dead. This happened months after Cush’Mir’s beating.

Ryan Samsel told us this about his friend Cush’Mir McBride, “My brother is not my enemy. My enemy put my brother in this dungeon. We suffer together much like my Jewish grandfather did in Poland years ago.”

This past weekend The Gateway Pundit received a message from a friend at the prison where they are holding Ryan Samsel and Cush’Mir McBride.

Since our Gateway Pundit report went up on the horrific prison guard abuse the authorities locked Ryan Samsel in isolation once again. Ryan no longer has access to phone calls or email privileges. Cush’Mir was moved.

They are punishing Ryan and Cush’Mir for exposing the abuse!

Here is the message we received this weekend.

Hey its a friend of Ryan Samsel. They put Ryan in lock down and took his phone calls and mail again for your article. Just let you know it went all over I hear. Pretty cool. They moved Cush’Mir off block. But I told Ryan I would tell you we do support you Mr Hoft. We thank you for what you done for the black community. I shared what you wrote. My family now loves the Gateway. I come home next month. I just want to thank you. All kinds of people came in here asking us about the abuse. We believe it’s bc of you. Thank u bro. Signed, J

Please keep all of these men in your thoughts and prayers.