WAYNE ROOT: YouTube Banned & Deleted My Interview Because This Idea Scares Democrats & Deep State to Death…If Trump Adopts This Idea He Will Win the Presidency.

I believe I’ve come up with a game-changer. An idea that has the power to save America from destruction and collapse at the hands of our enemies (domestic and foreign).

An idea so powerful that if President Trump adopts it as a centerpiece of his campaign, it will catapult him to re-election as the 47th President of the United States.

This idea is like Kryptonite to the Deep State. It threatens the power structure of the entire American political system and U.S. government.

Because it will prove virtually the entire DC Swamp, Deep State, Democrat Party, US government and even large swaths of the GOP, are traitors to the American people.

How do I know this idea is that good, that powerful?

First, because I unveiled it recently at my speech in front of over 1200 attendees at Club 47, the world’s largest Trump fan club, in Palm Beach, Florida. My speech ended with a standing ovation- and this idea received the wildest ovation of the night.

After the event there was a one-hour line for my book signing. This was the idea everyone would not stop talking about!

Secondly, days ago I laid out this idea for the first time as a guest on a YouTube show aimed at military veterans. This show was INSTANTLY banned and deleted by YouTube. This has never happened in the history of this YouTube show. That’s how powerful this idea is.

The idea is simple. If we want to save America, we must demand politicians and government officials take periodic, random…

LIE DETECTOR TESTS.

I believe our politicians and government officials have sold us out. They’re on the take. They’re bribed and blackmailed. They’re playing for the other side. They’re traitors. All the bad things happening to our country, are happening because we’ve been sold out.

I believe I know who has bought our politicians and government officials. They are owned lock, stock and barrel by either China, the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), the Mexican Drug Cartels, multi-national corporate interests, or Big Pharma.

I know the game they’re playing. Either they’re taking cash bribes directly into offshore accounts…or it’s laundered through offshore charities like the Clinton Foundation…or through corrupt offshore countries like Ukraine…or through illegal campaign contributions…or the bribes are doled out to family members or trusted friends of the politicians and government officials- to keep them one step removed. One thing is clear: our nation has been sold out.

There’s only one way to find out- LIE DETECTOR TESTS.

The politicians will refuse. They’ll say these tests are “unreliable.” Let’s turn the tables on them. I found out recently that Navy Seals are forced to take random lie detector tests several times a year to detect if they’ve shared top secret information with spouses, family, or friends. If they fail the test, they’re instantly fired.

If the government accepts the results of lie detector tests as proof enough to fire Navy Seals, then “we the people” accept the results to fire the corrupt politicians and bureaucrats. From now on, either take the lie detector test, or in the words of Donald Trump, “You’re Fired!”

What questions would I ask?

*Are you now, or have you ever been on China’s payroll? Or the CCP payroll?

*Are you now, or have you ever been on the payroll of the Mexican Drug Cartels?

*Are any of your family members, or friends on any of these foreign payrolls?

*Do you have an offshore bank account? Does anyone in your family accept payoffs in an offshore account?

*Do you accept illegal campaign contributions from any foreign interests?

*Are you on the payroll of any Big Pharma company, or vaccine manufacturer? Do you have family members or friends on the Big Pharma payroll, or receiving stock or stock options from Big Pharma?

*Are you being blackmailed, or have you ever been blackmailed?

*Have you given government contracts to spouses, family members, or friends?

*Have you passed inside information on public companies to family or friends, and shared in the profits?

*Are you 100% loyal to the interests of America and your constituents?

I think that about covers it. Get the answers to those questions and we save America. We throw the bums and traitors out.

Sadly, I believe we’d have to replace virtually the entire House, Senate, every federal judge, and every government bureaucrat.

My message to President Trump…

The American people will go wild for this idea. Trust me, I’ve already tested it. Take this idea and run with it- literally. Please adopt this idea as a centerpiece of your presidential campaign- along with Term Limits.

That powerful one-two punch will catapult you back into the White House.

And if YouTube chose to immediately ban and delete my interview, you know this idea scares the Deep State to death. They don’t want the American people to ever hear about this idea. They’re treating it like Hunter Biden’s laptop.

That’s how you know this idea is a grand slam homerun!

If it’s good enough for Navy Seals, it’s time for “we the people” to demand the politicians and bureaucrats take lie detector tests.

