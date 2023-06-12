WAYNE ROOT: Trump Winning Again. Trump’s Poll Numbers Exploding UP. Here’s What Clueless Democrats, DC Swamp & Deep State Will Never Understand

By Wayne Allyn Root

I told you so.

I’ve spent two and a half years now reporting Democrats get away with murder, while Republicans face life-in-prison for jaywalking.

I spent last week on my TV and radio shows, and in my syndicated newspaper column, reporting that Trump would go UP in the polls after his latest criminal indictment.

I was right on both counts.

Trump is UP in the polls. And he faces life-in-prison for an offense than no one understands, no one cares about, everyone knows is a bunch of bogus B.S. and legal mumbo-jumbo.

The latest CBS poll (after the latest indictment) puts Trump over 60% in approval. And up by almost 40 points over his nearest GOP rival Ron DeSantis. Trump is running away with the race.

I’m betting his lead in the general election over Biden will go up as well.

Yes, I’m telling you Trump goes up each time he’s indicted. You know why he keeps going up? Because the American people aren’t blind, deaf and dumb. Because we may have been born yesterday, but we weren’t born in the past 15 minutes.

Let me explain why the American people will never accept any of these charges against President Trump (whether technically it’s a crime, and he’s convicted, or not).

I’m a street-smart, common-sense SOB (son of a butcher). I’ll always think like my blue-collar father, the butcher. Common sense average Americans know B.S. when they see it. This whole case is B.S.

The media can put all the “legal experts” they want on TV to explain what a terrible and serious crime Trump has committed. And the average American voter will never care. They will grow angrier and angrier at our own government. Because this doesn’t pass “the smell test.”

A) It doesn’t affect any of us. Trump didn’t hurt one American by “mishandling” a bunch of papers. How does that hurt me? How does that effect my life? It doesn’t.

B) Trump himself didn’t benefit. He didn’t sell the papers. He didn’t show them to foreign enemies. They were left in boxes in his basement, and bathroom shower (according to the fake news media). So, who cares?

C) Everyone does it. Obama has millions of pages of classified documents in his Obama Presidential Library that he never returned. We’ve all seen the classified docs on the floor of Biden’s garage. Even Pence had classified docs. I’ll bet every single U.S. Senator does too. This is a ridiculous waste of time.

D) Everyone can see the new Democrat motto is, “If you can’t beat ‘em, jail ‘em.”

E) President Biden has committed TREASON. He sold out the American people. He sold us all down the river. He made tens of millions, maybe hundreds of millions, at our expense. Who cares about a bunch of papers in a box at Trump’s home? No one.

The best and simplest way to explain how average Americans see this is…

Your neighbor on the right committed murder. Yet no one has arrested him.

Your neighbor on the left is a pedophile. Yet no one has arrested him.

Your neighbor directly across the street has committed a $100 million fraud. Yet no one has arrested him.

But you drove 66 MPH in a 65 MPH zone, and a heavily-armed FBI SWAT team just invaded your home today to take you away in handcuffs and leg irons to a maximum security prison for murderers.

Make sense to you? Does this make sense to anyone, anywhere?

Anyone with common sense can see this is what just happened. The American people can see the difference between what’s “legal”…and what matters. This doesn’t matter to anyone except insane, obsessed Democrats with “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

It’s tantamount to speeding 66 MPH in a 65 zone. It’s like jay-walking. It’s like betting $100 on an NFL football game before most states legalized it.

So please stop putting “legal experts” on TV to tell us how this is a crime. If it’s a crime, it’s a meaningless crime. It’s a load of horse manure. And we don’t care.

But the opponents of Trump have no clue what butchers, bakers or candlestick makers out here in the real world think.

All of these ridiculous, bogus, hyped-up-by-the-media indictments will push more and more average working Joes and Janes into Trump’s camp.

Because common sense tells them if this man Trump is so hated by the whole government…the whole DC Swamp…the whole Deep State…the whole political class…the whole legal system…the whole DOJ and FBI…the whole mainstream media…if he’s such a threat to these people who rule our lives…

If they’re desperate enough to turn jaywalking into a crime to end all crimes…and try to put Trump in prison-for-life…

Trump must be doing something right. He must really have the goods on these creeps. He must be the guy wearing the white hat. He must be on our side.

And their final common-sense conclusion will be…

We all need to make this Trump guy President again in 2024 to see what all these terrible, evil, power-hungry, control-freak, psychopaths are so afraid of.

Break out the popcorn. This is gonna be fun!

