WAYNE ROOT: It’s Time for GOP Congress to Subpoena CEOs of Mainstream Media and Ask Them Under Oath Why They’re Covering-Up Biden’s Crimes

By Wayne Allyn Root

Our country has clearly become a Banana Republic. This is the biggest story in America today. The entire mainstream media is owned by the Democrat Party, thereby effectively turning America into a one-party state.

Because of the many media cover-ups going on today, Democrats get away with murder every day.

The mainstream media refused to cover Hunter Biden’s laptop during the 2020 campaign. They still to this day refuse to talk about the shocking sexual and criminal contents of his laptop that would topple the Biden presidency.

They refuse to cover Joe Biden’s criminal activity as Vice President.

They refuse to cover the crimes of the entire Biden Crime Family.

They refuse to cover the weaponization of the U.S. government against conservatives and critics of this administration.

They refuse to point out that banning, censorship, the silencing of dissent, government raids against critics of the party in power, the two tiered justice system, the persecution of President Trump (the leader of the opposition)- these are all hallmarks of communism.

They refuse to cover the open border and report honestly on the millions of foreign invaders pouring in, and how they will destroy the middle class and “fundamentally change America.”

They refuse to cover the ongoing failure and disaster of the Covid vaccine. They refuse to report on the original vaccine trial results showing death and injury; the original false claims made about the vaccine’s effectiveness; the cover-up of vaccine deaths and injuries; the purposeful campaign to silence critics of the vaccine; and the intentional demonization of two effective and inexpensive drugs that could have prevented the majority of Covid deaths- Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

These cover-ups by the mainstream media literally changed the outcome of elections; changed the power structure of our country; changed our lives; cost the lives of thousands of Americans; and have changed our children’s future.

This is the perfect moment for the GOP Congress to act.

I reported (correctly) from day one that the newly elected GOP Congress would be powerless to pass anything for the next two years. Kevin McCarthy and the GOP Congress’s only role would be to conduct high-profile investigations and public hearings to expose the corruption and fraud going on in America today.

It’s time to expose this massive fraud and conspiracy on the part of the mainstream media. It’s time for the GOP Congress to conduct public hearings. Subpoena all the CEOs of the mainstream media to appear before Congress and answer tough questions under oath.

Put the CEOs of CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, the NY Times, Washington Post in front of the cameras. Put their feet to the fire. Ask them about the bias, fraud and cover-up going on every day right in front of our eyes.

Biden is clearly the most corrupt politician in the history of America. He was “the Big Guy.” His son Hunter traveled the world as “the bagman,” extorting world leaders and foreign CEOs for millions of dollars at each stop. Joe earned his keep by using the power of the Vice Presidency to intimidate and threaten foreign leaders and CEOs.

And where did all those millions of dollars in bribes go? Into offshore accounts? Were those bribes reported on Joe Biden’s tax returns? Isn’t that called income tax invasion? Isn’t the media curious about all of this? Why aren’t they investigating? Why aren’t they asking tough questions?

Joe Biden and the entire Biden crime family have been protected and shielded from investigations and tough questions every step of the way by the DOJ, FBI and mainstream media. That’s called a conspiracy.

Just as Big Pharma and the vaccine manufacturers have been protected and shielded from investigations and tough questions every step of the way by the government and the mainstream media. That’s called a conspiracy.

This GOP Congress has a golden opportunity (and responsibility) to put every CEO of the mainstream media in front of TV cameras, under oath, with millions of Americans watching, and grill them about this conspiracy.

Is this conspiracy coordinated? Because the “talking points” sound the same on every network, in every newspaper. Why is the media message so similar? Who is giving the orders?

Ask them why they’re doing the bidding of the Democrat Party? Why they’re silencing dissent? Why they’re protecting the Biden Crime Family? Why they never ask a single tough question of Joe Biden? Why they refuse to cover his crimes? Why they refuse to cover his obvious dementia? Why they’re protecting Big Pharma? Why they’re silent as thousands of Americans (in particular young Americans) “die suddenly” from heart attacks and strokes after being vaccinated? Were they paid by Big Pharma for their silence? Why they’re silent as millions of illegal aliens are waved into America by Biden and Democrats?

These are the life-and-death questions the media should be asked under oath. Someone has to expose the fraud, cover-up and conspiracy by the mainstream media. Someone has to hold them accountable.

Or I fear America will be lost forever.

