“By the Way, I Turned in All My Notes” – Joe Biden Makes Bizarre Comment About Classified Documents After Rambling About Xi Jinping (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Chicago, Illinois to deliver an address on “Bidenomics” – which he describes as an economy built from “the middle out and the bottom up, not the top-down.”

Only 16% of Americans are happy with Joe Biden’s economic policies.

Most Americans are suffering.

Biden began his speech by boasting about his horrible economy.

“Guess what? Bidenomics is working!” Biden said.

Joe Biden repeated a long, rambling story about China’s Xi Jinping.

“It was inappropriate for Barack to spend time with [Xi Jinping] but I spent a lot of time with him. I met alone with him, just he and I… 68 times, 68 hours, 68 times — more than 68 hours — by the way, I turned in all my notes,” Biden said.

Biden’s handlers are going to send him back to the basement soon.

WATCH: