WATCH: Trump Trolls Chris Christie with Hilarious Spin on Former Gov’s Official 2024 Announcement

President Trump trolled Chris Christie after the former New Jersey governor announced a 2024 White House bid.

Chris Christie took a shot at Trump as he announced another doomed presidential bid during a New Hampshire town hall event.

“A lonely, self-consumed, self-serving, mirror hog is not a leader,” Christie said. “So now we have pretenders all around us, who want to tell you ‘pick me, because I’m kind of like what you picked before, but not quite as crazy, but I don’t want to say his name.’ Because for these other pretenders, he is, for those of you who read the Harry Potter books — like Voldemort. He is he who shall not be named.”

“The person I am talking about, who is obsessed with the mirror, who never admits a mistake, who never admits a fault, and who always finds someone else and something else to blame for whatever goes wrong but finds every reason to take credit for anything that goes right, is Donald Trump,” Christie said.

Chris Christie repeatedly used the word “small” in his announcement speech.

“Are we going to be small or are we going to be big?” Chris Christie said to a paltry audience.

Trump trolled Chris Christie with a ‘doctored’ video of him standing in front of a buffet.

“How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE? Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good. It rambled all over the place, and nobody had a clue of what he was talking about. Hard to watch, boring, but that’s what you get from a failed Governor (New Jersey) who left office with a 7% approval rating and then got run out of New Hampshire. This time, it won’t be any different!” Trump said.

