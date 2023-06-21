WATCH: John Durham Delivers “Searing Comeback” to Nasty Democrat Smearing Him – Audience Applauds in Agreement (VIDEO)

Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the strongest. Department of Justice Special Counsel John Durham showed how accurate this truism was today.

Fox News reported that Durham delivered a “searing comeback” to Tennessee Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen’s nasty attacks on his character during Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing regarding the Durham Report.

As Cristina Laila previously reported, Durham released his final report in May concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.

Durham also blasted Hillary Clinton for her “plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

TGP previously reported that then-Attorney General Bill Barr appointed Durham as a Special Counsel in October 2020 and tasked him with investigating the Crossfire Hurricane investigation targeting the Trump campaign and administration.

In July of 2016, Peter Strzok opened a counter-intel investigation into Trump’s camp dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” on suspicions (based on no evidence) that the Russians had infiltrated Trump’s circle.

For years the DOJ and FBI resisted the release of the “electronic communication” used to launch the scam investigation because it revealed the entire spying operation was a scam.

Cohen started off his inquisition with a series of lies. He falsely claimed Durham put together his report to help President Donald Trump.

I’ve tried to follow your report. Mr. Donald Trump, Jr. would’ve called it a nothingburger. You got no convictions, you got nothing! It was all set up to hurt the Mueller report, which was correct (a lie) and was redacted to hurt the Bidens and to help Trump.

VIDEO:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The disgusting Democrat went on to smear Durham’s stellar character and “warned” him that sticking with Trump would harm his reputation further.

And you were a part of it. You have a good reputation. You had a good reputation, that’s why the two Democrats supported you. But the longer you hold onto Mr. Barr and this report that Mr. Barr gave you as special counsel, your reputation will be damaged, as everybody’s reputation who gets involved with Donald Trump is damaged.

While many would not have blamed Durham for angrily unloading on Cohen for his vile smears, he took another path instead. Durham responded by quietly leaning on his faith in Christ and his wonderful family to put Cohen in his place:

My concern about my reputation is with the people who I respect, and my family, and my Lord, and I’m perfectly comfortable with my reputation with them, sir.

WATCH:

DURHAM: “My concern about my reputation is with the people who I respect, and my family, and my Lord, and I’m perfectly comfortable with my reputation with them, sir” pic.twitter.com/nUY1cSW9PF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 21, 2023

The room erupted in applause after Durham’s quiet but firm response to Cohen’s nasty smear. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) can also be heard saying: “Well said. God bless you.”