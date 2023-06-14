WATCH: GOP Congressman Stuns Woke Chief “Diversity” Officer After Asking Her a Question About His Ethnicity

There is no more useless position in American society than the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) positions ubiquitous throughout corporate America and government. One GOP Congressman expertly exposed this truism this week.

Rep Brian Mast (R-FL) on Tuesday queried Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Joe Biden’s State Department, regarding how these worthless diversity initiatives are put into practice when hiring.

The congressman first asked Abercrombie-Winstanley if being bald made someone a more qualified diplomat. The woke DEI officer chuckled and responded: “Not that I know of.”

Mast then asked if being 5’8″ (Mast’s height) or 6″3 made someone a better diplomat Abercrombie-Winstanley answered: “no, I don’t believe so.”

The congressman then asked if being white, black, Asian or Hispanic made any difference in terms of job performance and she answered no.

But then Mast asked a question immediately afterwards left Abercrombie-Winstanley absolutely bamboozled.

Can you tell me, am I white?

Being bald or 5’8” doesn’t make someone a better diplomat. Neither does being white, or Asian, or Native American, or Black, or Latino. We don’t need the State Department to check boxes, we need it to further the foreign policy objectives of the United States. pic.twitter.com/lb4SgRjNz0 — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) June 13, 2023

Abercrombie-Winstanley was left stunned for a moment and then asked how Mast would characterize himself.

Mast then repeated the question, and the DEI officer said she did not know. The Florida congressman went on to ask her if he was half-black, Latino, Asian or Pacific Islander to which the DEI officer provided the same answer.

Mast then provided this based and correct response: “you can’t know without asking someone to disclose what they are.”

The congressman, who is half-Mexican followed up by saying: “It shouldn’t matter that I’m half-Mexican, it shouldn’t matter whether I’m able-bodied, or ambulatory or not ambulatory, that doesn’t have anything to do with what my background is.”

Mast went to say race has had nothing to do with the ability to serve in the military and that this is why he has a problem with Biden’s State Department asking people their race.

He then stunned Abercrombie-Winstanley yet again he asked what best looks like. She had to pause and ask what he meant.

Mast was a bit more specific and made clear he was talking about what the best candidate looks like using a foreign service officer as an example.

At this moment, Abercrombie-Winstanley confirmed once and for all how worthless her job is by providing this commonsense response.

I would say the best for that particular part could look like anyone of us and that is the American way.

Which is the precise point Mast was trying to make all along. America needs a colorblind society in which an individual’s qualifications are the only thing that matters.

Conservatives should also use this exchange in their arguments regarding why DEI need to be relegated to the dustbin of history.