WATCH: Full Video of Joe Biden Bumping His Head While Exiting Marine One Hours After He Takes Massive Fall

Joe Biden bumped his head exiting Marine One Thursday evening as he returned to the White House after a trip to Colorado.

The 80-year-old rubbed the top of his head to soothe the pain.

Biden bumped his head but otherwise appeared spry, wearing a blue suit with a matching tie trademark aviators,” a pool report said.

FULL VIDEO:

FULL VIDEO: Biden bumps his head as he gets off Marine One, then tells reporters he "got sandbagged" yesterday at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/rms7HKV64S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2023

Earlier Thursday Biden took a MASSIVE fall after delivering the 2023 Air Force Academy commencement speech in Colorado Springs.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023

Biden bumped his head and fell hard on his hip on Thursday, but he’s totally fine according to the political hacks surrounding Biden.