WATCH: Full Video of Joe Biden Bumping His Head While Exiting Marine One Hours After He Takes Massive Fall

by

Joe Biden bumped his head exiting Marine One Thursday evening as he returned to the White House after a trip to Colorado.

Biden bumped his head on the doorframe of Marine One while exiting the helicopter.

The 80-year-old rubbed the top of his head to soothe the pain.

Biden bumped his head but otherwise appeared spry, wearing a blue suit with a matching tie trademark aviators,” a pool report said.

FULL VIDEO:

Earlier Thursday Biden took a MASSIVE fall after delivering the 2023 Air Force Academy commencement speech in Colorado Springs.

WATCH:

Biden bumped his head and fell hard on his hip on Thursday, but he’s totally fine according to the political hacks surrounding Biden.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.