Wagner Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin Reveals in Audio Message Why He Marched Toward Moscow and Explains the Reason Behind His Retreat

CNN reported that Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin released a new audio recording on Monday explaining his decision to march toward Moscow and the reason why he retreated.

As the network noted, this is Prigozhin’s first audio message since announcing on Saturday night that his column was turning back “to avoid bloodshed.”

Prigozhin told the world that his march toward Moscow was merely a demonstration of protest and that he never intended to overthrow Vladimir Putin’s regime. He said he wanted to prevent the destruction of Wagner and “to bring justice to those who, through their unprofessional actions, made a huge number of mistakes during the special military operation.”

Prigozhin went on to claim that his forces came within 125 miles of the Russian capital before backing off.

Overnight, we have walked 780 kilometers (about 484 miles). Two hundred-something kilometers (about 125 miles) were left to Moscow. Not a single soldier on the ground was killed. We regret that we were forced to strike on aircraft…but these aircraft dropped bombs and launched missile strikes.

Prigozhin also revealed in the audio message that he lost 30 of his men during the Russian military’s attack on Wagner on Friday. According to CNN, The Wagner boss claimed the attack came days before the mercenary group was to abandon its positions on June 30 and turn over its equipment to the Southern Military District in Rostov, Russia.

Prigozhin then explained why his forces made a sudden retreat, which surprised international observers at the time. He said that any further advancement would be too costly in terms of lives.

From CNN:

Prigozhin said the march stopped when the detachment “made a reconnaissance of the area, and it was obvious that at that moment a lot of blood would be shed. We felt that demonstrating what we were going to do was sufficient.”

The Wagner head also said it was during this time Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko “extended his hand” and offered a legal way to assist the mercenary group.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Prigozhin agreed to depart from Russia following a deal allegedly brokered by Lukashenko. The accord had Putin’s full support.

As CNN has noted, Belarusian officials have yet to confirm if Prigozhin has arrived in the country or what his status will be in Belarus.

His future along with Wagner remains murky.

As Larry Johnson reported earlier, it is strange that Vladimir Putin, who is known to be a ruthless killer, allowed Prigozhin to move to Belarus unharmed.