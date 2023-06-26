‘The View’ Ana Navarro Spins Hunter Biden Laptop Scandal Into a Daytime Soap Opera: “It’s Also the Story of a Father’s Love”

In an utterly predictable move, ‘The View’ co-host Ana Navarro attempted to spin the scandal surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop into a tear-jerking tale of fatherly love.

Rather than addressing the implications and wrongdoing involved, Navarro decided to turn a political scandal into a daytime soap opera.

Navarro conveniently portrayed Joe Biden as a doting father, emphasizing his unwavering loyalty to his son.

“I’ve known Joe Biden since he was a senator, for about 20-some years. I can’t tell you how much his life has been marked by losing, not one child, but two children. And once you’ve lost a child, I think you are absolutely determined — it’s even more urgent. It’s even a bigger issue that you will not lose another one,” said Navarro.

“The Hunter Biden story, the scandal, the this the that. It’s also the story of a father’s love,” Navarro declared, attempting to deflect the potentially serious implications of the Hunter Biden laptop controversy.

She went on, “Joe Biden has never and will never give up on his son Hunter and will never treat him lesser than. He is a father first. Take it or leave it. That’s who he is. That is part of his heart.”

While parental love is indeed admirable, this emotional angle is out of place when discussing corruption and malfeasance.

WATCH: