Videos: Elementary School Turned into LGBTQI+ Pride Indoctrination Camp

Videos going viral on Monday taken last Thursday at St. Matthew’s School in Newfoundland, Canada decked out in LGBTQI+ “Pride” decorations show adults, presumably administrators and teachers, dressed in rainbow colored LGBTQI+ “Pride” costumes greeting the school’s kindergarten through seventh grade children at the door to the school and in the hallways which are decorated with “Pride” decorations. The adults can be heard repeatedly telling the children, “Happy ‘Pride’ day!”

St. Matthews is a former Catholic school that was made part of the Newfoundland public school system in 1998. A large white Christian cross was removed from the school’s façade in 2013 after a parent complained.

At least one of the videos was posted to the St. Matthew’s Twitter account, which has since been locked.

Several children are seen waving the new “trans inclusive” “Pride” flags as they greet their fellow students under the supervision of an adult. The entering students are then seen walking under a “Pride” rainbow arch in the hallway. After clearing the “Pride” arch the students are greeted by two adult women draped in “Pride” flags. One of the women can be seen swishing her hips at the children.

Take your kids out of public schools or demand that they stop promoting this ideology. pic.twitter.com/hcpGw4W7RU — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) June 5, 2023

Public schools in 2023. pic.twitter.com/GsAUYDPlRn — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) June 5, 2023

A third video posted by the same account shows a drag queen at a school assembly.

Drag queens in schools. Homeschool your kids. pic.twitter.com/zv9dNxJW2i — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) June 5, 2023

St. Matthew’s School locked their Twitter account.

This is St. Matthew's School in Newfoundland, Canada. The school has locked its Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/OefjHbKIw7 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 5, 2023

June 1: “Our final Silly Squad of the school year is this Friday, June 2!! Tigers are welcome to wear rainbow colors as we kick off Pride Month with our Parade and Dance Party! #PrideMonth2023 @NLESDCA @SISNLESD”

Drag queen dance party in the school gymnasium for kindergarten through seventh grade children:

Adults at the school pose for “Pride” day photo:

Grooming message in the school’s front window retweeted by St Matthew’s: