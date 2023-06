So this just happened.

James O’Keefe was just groped at the airport by a handsy TSA agent.

I think he grabbed his package.

As you recall, this all started during the Obama years. Obama knew if Americans will allow the regime free access to grope your private parts and rub down your children then Americans will allow you to do anything.

How many lives have been saved by this practice? Why did the Obama regime never try the less intrusive but more affective Israeli security measures?