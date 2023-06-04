Utah’s Largest Police Union Endorses Trent Staggs to Unseat Incumbent RINO Mitt Romney in US Senate Race

Utah needs a proven fighter and conservative voice in Washington.

Last month, Riverton Republican Mayor Trent Staggs, who became widely known in 2020 for his strong stance against mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced he is running for Senate to unseat incumbent RINO Sen. Mitt Romney.

Stagg’s campaign emphasizes the need for a fearless representative who is unafraid to stand against the Washington establishment and fight for the interests of Utahans.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the nation and the state, Stagg outlined his plan to address critical issues that he believes have been neglected by current leadership.

“Right now, Washington is broken. And every time we compromise, it costs us trillions,” Stagg said, expressing concern about excessive spending and the growing national debt. He pointed out that the IRS has more agents than border agents, while the American people are burdened with soaring gas prices and unchecked monetary aid to foreign countries.

Stagg, a staunch conservative, stressed his commitment to resolving the issue of illegal immigration and reestablishing a balanced budget. He also emphasized the importance of pushing back against federal overreach and ensuring the appointment of judges who adhere to the Constitution.

By contrasting his vision with RINO Senator Romney’s track record, Stagg accused the incumbent of aligning with establishment ideologies, promoting open borders, supporting impeachment proceedings against former President Trump, and contributing to the deepening national debt.

Following George Floyd’s death, RINO Romney participated in a BLM protest in Washington, DC, calling to defund the police.

The RINO senator later posted a picture of himself at the demonstration with the caption “Black Lives Matter.”

On Saturday, the largest Utah police union endorsed Trent Staggs to replace GOP Sen. Mitt Romney in the 2024 Senate election.

“The Utah Fraternal Order of Police unanimously endorses Trent Staggs for United States Senate,” according to the press release.

“Mayor Staggs has been a longtime supporter of law enforcement and specifically the FOP. He continually shows through words and actions what it means to support law enforcement and he received the unanimous endorsement of our executive board and trustees. He understands the need to protect our safety as well as our working conditions and we whole heartedly endorse his candidacy.”

The president of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police, Brent Jex, told Fox News Digital that Staggs “has stood up for the blue even during recent times when it was politically expedient to keep law enforcement at arms length.”

“He’s had our back, and now we have his,” Jex added.

In response to the endorsement, Staggs told The Gateway Pundit he feels honored to have earned the union’s support. Staggs believes that law enforcement deserves a Senator who will stand by their side rather than participate in protests against them.

“In light of the attacks on law enforcement in recent years, the very first endorsement I sought out was the Fraternal Order of Police. I wanted our local officers to know they’d always have my support, and I’m honored to have theirs. They deserve a Senator who is willing to stand beside them rather than march against them,” Stagg said.

