Utah School District Bans King James Version Bible Due to “Violence and Vulgarity”

The Davis School District in Utah has removed the King James Version (KJV) of the Bible from the shelves of every school level in the district besides high school.

According to Fox 13 News, the KJV Bible was banned due to it not being “age appropriate” and because it contained “violence and vulgarity.”

In total 8 elementary and middle schools banned the KJV Bible.

A spokesperson for the district stated the Bible “does not contain sensitive material as defined by Utah Code but still pulled it from certain schools because of age appropriateness.”

Per Fox 13 News:

A district review committee recently decided to pull the Bible from all schools other than at the high school level. According to a district spokesperson, the committee actually determined the book “does not contain sensitive material as defined by Utah Code,” but still pulled it from certain schools because of age appropriateness.

In March The Gateway Pundit warned readers Davis County School District was on the verge of banning the Bible due to a far-left parent claiming it was the “one of the most sex-ridden books around.“

READ:

Utah School District Considers Banning the Holy Bible After One Far-Left Parent Calls the Content Pornographic

