Utah School District Bans King James Version Bible Due to “Violence and Vulgarity”

The Davis School District in Utah has removed the King James Version (KJV) of the Bible from the shelves of every school level in the district besides high school.

According to Fox 13 News, the KJV Bible was banned due to it not being “age appropriate” and because it contained “violence and vulgarity.”

In total 8 elementary and middle schools banned the KJV Bible.

A spokesperson for the district stated the Bible “does not contain sensitive material as defined by Utah Code but still pulled it from certain schools because of age appropriateness.”

The Davis School District has removed the Holy Bible from several school libraries "due to vulgarity or violence." https://t.co/itHPTDnPTP — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) June 1, 2023

Per Fox 13 News:

The King James Version of the Bible has been removed from many Davis School District schools after a committee found it contained “vulgarity and violence.” A district review committee recently decided to pull the Bible from all schools other than at the high school level. According to a district spokesperson, the committee actually determined the book “does not contain sensitive material as defined by Utah Code,” but still pulled it from certain schools because of age appropriateness.

In March The Gateway Pundit warned readers Davis County School District was on the verge of banning the Bible due to a far-left parent claiming it was the “one of the most sex-ridden books around.“

