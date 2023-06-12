US Marine Veteran and J6 Political Prisoner Bart Shively Was Thrown in Prison by a DC Judge Despite Having Stage 3 Cancer – Now He Is Homeless and Needs Your Help -AUDIO

US Marine veteran and J6 political prisoner Bart Shively was thrown in jail last year by DC Judge Colleen Cotler.

This was despite the fact that Bart was diagnosed with Stage 3 non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma that he believes he caught at Camp Lejeune. Bart was about to start treatments at the local VA when he traveled to Washington DC for a hearing. Judge Cotler threw him in prison. Bart had NO IDEA this wicked woman was going to send him to prison. He did not plan for someone to take care of his home and of his dogs. He lost everything. The regime then forced Bart to start cancer treatments while in prison at the DC Gulag. They offered him no assistance when he went through chemo in prison. During part of his treatment he was in isolation and nearly died, too weak to stand up.

Bart Shively: It took four months to get my cancer treatment started, which delay really hurt me because I was at stage three, four in my cancer. They started chemo. I did chemo from the end of August until the beginning of December. So I did 18 weeks, six treatments three weeks apart in the DC Gulag. Anybody that knows cancer treatments knows how hard it is to go through that chemo. And I was in here, so it was very difficult for me to adjust to that because I’ve never had chemo. And I’ve never been in jail before, for that matter. So it was very difficult to adjust. But I had situations in here while I was going through chemo that were, life threatening.

Bart described the prisoner abuse he witnessed before the prison sent him to the hole for for weeks during his treatments.

Bart Shively: There was a situation with Ronald McAbee, a J6 prisoner and former deputy, when he was assaulted. I was part of that situation. I tried to help him because he’s my friend, and I stood up for him because he was being assaulted by the officers in here. So they put me in the hole with four other gentlemen in here. And during that time, I was doing my treatment, my cancer treatment that week, I had just gotten treated and I got very sick. So they took me, I was in the hole. The medical here is really bad. It’s nonexistent, basically. So through that process, they didn’t really help me. I told them I needed medical help, but they put me in a suicide watch room. I don’t know why, I just needed medical help. But they left me there for 36 hours without anybody talking to me. No medical, no nothing. I banged on the door, I’d ask for help. I was so sick I could hardly stand up. And they wouldn’t even come acknowledge the fact that I was in that room. So one day, it was like 10:00 at night, I couldn’t take it anymore. I was so sick I thought I was going to die. I was banging on the door and one of the CEOs came over to me and said, what’s your problem? And I’m like, I’m sick, I need help. I’m not suicidal. And he looks at my chart and he goes, oh man, you’re not suicidal. So he went and talked to the doctor, and the doctor said, you can go back to your unit, which is in the hole. So I went right back into the hole with no medical help. A day later, they had to take me out to the emergency room at the VA because I was so sick. I was at the VA for probably 10 hours with some IVs, liquid some IVs in me. And they brought me back to the jail, put me back.

** Veteran and Cancer Patient Bart Shively lost everything. Please donate to him if you can here.

His fellow J6 prisoners kept him alive.

Bart Shively: 15 days. I was in the hole. I got back to my unit, and I have to credit some of the guys in here because they really took me under their wing and took care of me. They fed me, watched over me. I got sick a couple of times with fever. I was vomiting. It’s cancer. I have cancer. So I was vomiting. I was sick. I got fever, chills. There was times in here where I thought I was going to die. There’s no medical in here. Let me tell your listeners, honestly, I’m not lying. This is not an exaggeration. Medical in here is nonexistent. It is nonexistent. There is no medical treatment in here. Jim Hoft: So you’ve continued to take the cancer treatments while you’ve been in there? Bart Shively: Yes. After December, the chemo stopped and they did a Pet scan, and I still had cancer. It was still there. I mean, it was 80% gone. So they scheduled radiation treatment for me. And this is another fiasco I have to tell you about. I just went through this just recently, a couple of weeks. I had four weeks of radiation. The doctor told me that they gave me the strongest dose of radiation they could give legally to a patient, and I had that for four weeks straight. Every day I would go outside medical. The VA, they actually cooked me so bad with radiation that underneath I don’t know if you know about radiation, but it cooks you. It’s like a microwave. So underneath, my skin was all inflamed, and it popped up through my skin and cracked my skin open, and I was bleeding through my skin. I had mucus and puss and stuff like that was coming through my wound. It’s about a grapefruit sized area that was affected.

Bart and his lawyers caught DC Judge Colleen Cotler committing illegal acts and thankfully she was replaced.

Bart Shively: My last judge, Colleen Cotler, he did something illegal in my case, and my lawyer exploited it. And we got her to refuse herself after the fourth time of asking her, and she did it in Latin, which is arrogant, but she recused herself, and I have a new judge. Jim Hoft: What did she do that was illegal? Bart Shively: She asked for my doctor report from the jail herself specifically. She can’t do that. She has to go through probation or the prosecution, and she didn’t do that. And when my lawyer asked her for her emails, she wouldn’t give them up. So he knew right then and there that she did something illegal and she recused herself. If she didn’t do anything illegal, she wouldn’t have recused herself.

Bart lost everything. He has cancer and is looking for a place to go.

Bart Shively: I lost everything when I came to prison because my lawyer told me that I wasn’t going to be coming to prison and she was just going to reprimand me and send me back home. So she didn’t do that. I wasn’t prepared to come to prison. I didn’t have any preparations at home for my dogs, my therapy dogs, my PTSD therapy dogs. I didn’t have any preparation for my home, my stuff in my home. So when I came down to DC and she stuck me in jail, I lost everything. I lost my home I lost my stuff in my house. My dogs were taken away, and since one of my dogs passed away, so I’ll be lucky if I even see my other dog again. But I’ve lost everything. Everything is gone. So when I get out, I’m trying not to be homeless.

The government may send him back to jail if he does not have a place to go.

Bart Shively: I don’t have anywhere to go. So I’m a veteran. I’m homeless, and it’s all because of the government. I served my government. I got cancer from my government. My government put me in jail, and now they’re releasing me to nothing. And they’re telling me now that because I have nothing, I’m going to probably come back to jail because I don’t have anywhere to go.

Here is our interview with US Marine Veteran and political prisoner Bart Shively.