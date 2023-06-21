UPDATE: Audio Released of Sounds Heard Every Thirty Minutes During OceanGate Search – Company Owner Who Values Diversity Over Experience – Is On Submarine

Crews continue their search for signs of life from the missing OceanGate submarine in the North Atlantic.

A group known as “The Explorers Club” reported on Tuesday evening that data from the field gave them hope that the submarine tourists are still alive.

Signs of life were reported near the area where the submarine was reported lost.

Earlier today audio was released of the sounds heard every thirty minutes in the search for the lost submarine

CEO Stockton Rush valued diversity over competency and experience.

Via The Geller Report.

Stockton Rush, CEO of the OceanGate company responsible for a Titanic exploration submarine currently lost at sea, prioritized diversity over experience when putting together crews. “When I started business… other sub operators [were] out there but they typically [had] gentlemen who are ex-military submariners… a whole bunch of 50-year-old white guys,” he said during a 2020 interview.

“I wanted our team to be younger, to be inspirational… [A] 25-year-old who’s a sub pilot or a platform operator or one of our techs can be inspirational,” he said while an image of a female crew member showed on screen, adding: “We also want our team to have a variety of different backgrounds.”

Stockton Rush is on board the OceanGate submarine.

More… The US Coast Guard says they are not aware of any sounds coming from the area.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

