On Tuesday, Rep. Luna announced that the House would vote to censure and fine Rep. Schiff this week.

According to the office of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), a procedural vote on the measure is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Any Republican who doesn’t vote for the resolution is exposing their real colors as members of the Deep State.

Luna argues that his behavior represents a betrayal of public trust and undermines the integrity of the legislative process.

“Representative Schiff exploited his position on HPSCI (House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence) to promote and excuse abusive intelligence investigations of Americans for political purposes,” Luna declared, making clear her indignation over the actions of her colleague.

“The American taxpayers shelled out $32 million to fund an investigation into collusion launched as a result of Representative Schiff’s lies, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information,” said Luna.

The representative from Florida called for Schiff to be held financially accountable, proposing that Schiff should bear the burden of $16 million, half of the total investigation cost. This suggestion comes following an investigation conducted by the Committee on Ethics, which found that Schiff lied, misrepresented, and misused sensitive information.

On Wednesday, Adam Schiff was not CENSORED or CONDEMNED for his actions in the Russia Hoax. The resolution has failed in the GOP-controlled House.

20 RINO Republicans voted with Democrats to protect Schiff.

The chamber voted 225-196-7. Twenty Republicans voted with Democrats to block the resolution, while seven lawmakers — five Democrats, two Republicans — voted present.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Representatives Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), David Joyce (R-OH), Rep Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), and Thomas Massie (R-KY) will vote not to censure Adam Schiff.

“Adam Schiff acted unethically but if a resolution to fine him $16 million comes to the floor I will vote to table it. (vote against it) In fact, I’m still litigating a federal lawsuit against Pelosi over a salary reduction she imposed on me for my refusal to wear a mask,” Massie said.

“The Constitution says the House may make its own rules but we can’t violate other (later) provisions of the Constitution. A $16 million fine is a violation of the 27th and 8th amendments,” he added.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for more updates.