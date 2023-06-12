Ukraine Spooks Wanted to Spy on Aaron Maté – Guess Whose Brother Handled the Request at Twitter?

The half-brother of US Ukraine warhawk Victoria Nuland was responsible for “Information Operations” at Twitter when the FBI and Ukrainian secret service SBU asked to censor 163 critical journalists and media outlets 2022, including Canadian journalist Aaron Maté. William Nuland was communicating with his half-sister as early as the beginnings of the Russia hoax 2016, Gateway Pundit can reveal.

“In March 2022, an FBI Special Agent sent Twitter a list of accounts on behalf of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ukraine’s main intelligence agency,” Aaron Maté reported on his Substack. The accounts “are suspected by the SBU in spreading fear and disinformation”, FBI FBI Special Agent Aleksandr Kobzanets, Assistant Legal Attaché at the US Embassy in Kiev, wrote to former Twitter “Trust and Saftey” head Yoel Roth on March 27, 2022.

Kobzanets attached an SBU list of 163 twitter accounts “used to disseminate disinformation and fake news to inaccurately reflect events in Ukraine, justify war crimes of the Russian authorities on the territory of the Ukrainian state in violation of international law.” The list included mainstream Russian media outlets such as Russia Today, TASS, Izevestia and Komsomolskaya Pravda, but also the account of Canadian journalist Aaron Maté of The Grayzone.

In order “to stop Russian aggression on the information front,” the SBU wrote, “we kindly ask you to take urgent measures to block these Twitter accounts and provide us with user data specified during registration.” The SBU expressed its “gratitude for the existing level of interaction.” Kobzanets e-mail was sent to Yoel Roth and 5 other FBI agents, including Elvis Chan of the San Francisco Field Office, who regularly met with Big tech companies and “Other Government Agencies”, including to coordinate the suppression of the Hunter Biden Laptop Story, as the Twitter Files revealed.

Former Twitter Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth informed Kobzanets and his FBI colleagues they would “review the reported accounts under our Rules” while warning that the list included “a few accounts of American and Canadian journalists (e.g. Aaron Mate).” Therefore Twitter’s review would “focus first and foremost on identifying any potential inauthenticity”, Roth said.

Journalists “who cover the conflict with a pro-Russian stance are unlikely to be found in violation of our rules absent other context that might establish some kind of covert/deceptive association between them and a government,” Roth wrote. “Any additional information or context in those areas is of course welcome and appreciated.”

“Unlikely there will be any additional information or context”, Kobzanets wrote back.

At this point, Roth punted the ball to the Twitter “Information Operations Lead, Trust and Safety” – none other than the half-brother of Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland – William Nuland.

“This is the output of our meeting with the FBI last week”, Yoel Roth wrote to William Nuland on March 28. 2022. “The list of accounts is a mixed bag – there’s some state media mixed in with a bunch of other stuff – but given the context, I think a deep dive here warranted. Defer to you on the best way to do that.”

William Nuland seems to specialize in “deep dives” in the infowar battlespace – and it wasn’t the first time his skills were provided to the US government. William Nuland ist the half-brother of Victoria Nuland, who were both children of noted Yale surgeon Sherwin Nuland.

According to his LinkedIn profile, William Nuland received his BA in German from NYU 2006, followed by a stint at the Aspen Institute Berlin and Atlantic Institute, followed by an MA from Georgetown in European Studies 2010, with stints at the European Commission and the US Confress Commission for Security and Cooperation in Europe. One may assume the connections provided by his half-sister, who was already making her career in the neo-con State Department at this time, were useful in this career trajectory.

In 2010, William Nuland decided to turn to the IT industry – working at network provider Verisign 2010-2014 in “Emerging Threats Research” all the way up to Sr. Manager “iDefense Cyber Intelligence”. In 2014 he joined Dell SecureWorks, and Facebook 2016, first as Strategic Threat Intelligence Analyst, then as Lead Information Operations. 2020 he joined Twitter as Information Operations Lead, Trust and Safety. In October 2022 he became Director, Investigations and Threat Disruption in the Trust and Safety department. After Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover he left to join LinkedIn.

According to a FOIA release, William Nuland communicated with his half-sister Victoria Nuland on cybersecurity issues as early as 2016, when the Clinton campaign was trying to come up with Russian dirt to pin on Donald Trump.

From October 2015 to May 2016 – presumably on behalf of the Democrats – his department at Dell SecureWorks had followed attempts by Russian hacker group Threat Group-4127 to hack Gmail accounts of the Clinton campaign and the Democrats, William Nuland wrote Victoria Nuland on July 27, 2016.

SecureWorks Counter Threat Unit researchers “assess with moderate confidence that the group is operating from the Russian Federation and is gathering intelligence on behalf of the Russian government”, the attached document states.

Also in July 2016, Victoria Nuland was the person who forwarded the “Steele Dossier” on Donald Trump’s alleged Russia connections to the FBI, as she herself stated on CBS Face the Nation Feb 4, 2018. According to Nuland, she has known MI6 agent Christopher Steele since the Maidan in Kiev.