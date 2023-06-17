Uganda: Militants Tied to Islamic State Storm School and Murder At Least 41, Ask Muslim Students to Identify Themselves Because They “Don’t Kill Fellow Believers”

A militant group linked to the Islamic State stormed a secondary school in western Uganda on Friday night killing at least 41 and kidnapping others.

Ugandan authorities have recovered the bodies which reportedly includes 38 students. The victims were burned, shot or hacked to death.

During the attack, the gunmen allegedly asked for Muslims to identify themselves so they were not murdered saying that they “do not kill fellow believers.”

According to the BBC, “The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – based in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – have been blamed.”

New Vision reports:

Mumbere Bright, one of the three students who survived the attack says he hid behind the dead bodies of fellow students to live to see another day. According to him, the rebels shot the locks of the door to the dormitory after failing to forcibly enter the structure. “The rebels immediately shot dead the student who was at the entrance after entering the dormitory,” Mumbere says. “The rebels asked for Muslims among the students, but there were none. The rebels said they do not kill fellow believers. They slaughtered every student in their sight using pangas, axes and sharp objects,” he adds.

The Uganda Police Force shared, “Last night, we registered a terrorist attack by the ADF rebels, on Lhubirira secondary school, in Mpondwe, that is located about 2 kms, from the DRC border. A dormitory was burnt and a food store looted. So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital. Also recovered are 8 victims, who remain in critical condition at Bwera Hospital. A hot pursuit by the UPDF and the police is ongoing, towards Virunga national park. We do offer our deepest condolences to the families of those who have been killed, and offer our prayers and thoughts to those who have been wounded. More details will be availed in due course.”

In 2021, a suspected ADF suicide bomber attacked a restaurant filled with Christmas revelers in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Christmas Day.