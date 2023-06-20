TWO-TIERED JUSTICE: TRUMP WAS RIGHT – DOJ Gave Serial Criminal and Pervert Hunter Biden a Slap on the Wrist After Committing Major International Financial Crimes – Trump Gets 100 Years for Bogus Document Charges

by

President Trump called it.

News broke on Tuesday morning that Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to multiple criminal charges according to CNN. The investigation into Hunter Biden has supposedly lasted five years.

After five years of investigation the Biden DOJ found Hunter Biden guilty of TWO MISDEMEANORS and ONE GUN CHARGE!

Of course, this is a complete bastardization of the US Justice System. The serial criminal is slapped with misdemeanors after we know he was using classified documents leaked to him by his father to set up lucrative deals with foreign officials.

Here is the letter from US Attorney David Weiss on Hunter’s criminal charges.
Via Marina Medvin.

Trump was right about this. Hunter gets the Democrat privilege pass.

Via Alex Bruesewitz.

DC Draino.

Jack Posobiec.

We could have predicted this.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.